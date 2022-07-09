'I'm f***ing sick of it' Nashvillians call on Metro for more affordable housing
By Maggie LaMere
fox17.com
3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — This week, one of the last residents of Riverchase Apartments on the East Side spoke directly to Metro City leaders. “My name is Christina Presley and I live in Riverchase Apartments,” Riverchase resident Christina Presley said. "I’m here with Christina because this is...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to fill teacher and other support staff roles through a summer hiring fair this weekend. English, math and science teachers are in high demand, according to MNPS, as well as, teachers for exceptional education classrooms. The district is also looking for non-licensed professionals who are working toward completing their licenses. These candidates can teach full-time pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of PE, exceptional education and end-of-course classes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plans to install license plate readers in Nashville is moving forward. Back in February the Metro Council approved license plate readers in an effort to catch car thieves. Right now they are working on a pilot program for the cameras but there are legal hurdles to get through first.
The City of Brentwood is currently hiring for several full-time and part-time positions. These positions include: Assistant Finance Director/ City Treasurer, Public Works Equipment Operator, Water Services Equipment Operator, Water Services Maintenance Worker, Water Services Supervisor, HR Generalist, Library Techs, Parks & Rec Maintenance Worker, Parks & Rec Custodian and more. There are also several openings in law enforcement with the Brentwood Police Department.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting evicted? A program called Right to Counsel connects low-income renters with an attorney. Right to Counsel is $2.6 million program that was approved by Metro Council in June. It was funded through the American Rescue Plan and is the first resource in Middle Tennessee that gives low-income tenants facing eviction an attorney.
On a hot day in June, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro is giving a tour of Nashville’s three new congressional districts that his Republican colleagues in the Tennessee General Assembly drew up earlier this year. “I was just going to give you a little bit of an orientation of where...
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that Monday around 5:45 p.m. authorities at Nashville International Airport were alerted to a suitcase by K-9 Havoc. The suitcase, which came into the airport from a United Airlines flight out of San Francisco, had a bag tag indicating that it belonged to "Turner/Damia," The bag was placed on a baggage carousel where authorities saw a man in red clothing claim the bag and attempt to leave with it. The subject, later identified at Damian Turner by valid Washington identification, was stopped by plain clothes detectives who who showed him their law enforcement credentials and explained their reason for contact before asking Mr. Turner for his permission to search his bag. Mr. Turner initially told detectives that he didn't know the code to open the suitcase but then entered in the correct combination and sated that this wasn't actually his bag and that someone else must have checked it under his name. Mr. Turner was then escorted to a police office along with the suitcase that had his name on it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday in hopes of hiring both teachers and support employees for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. High-demand content areas include English, math, science and teachers for exceptional education classrooms and middle school grades. MNPS...
An investigation is underway after a woman was critically injured in a shooting in North Nashville. Woman critically injured in North Nashville shooting. Lincoln Co. animal shelter closing due to lack of …. Honoring Vernon Winfrey. Tennessee GOP ready to do ‘what needs to be done’ …. Metro...
A man died and two others were injured after an electrical accident at a home in Wilson County. The Brentvale Log Cabin at Crockett Park has been deemed structurally unsafe and cannot be repaired. Officials searching for suspect who shot 2 men on I-840 in Rutherford Co. Updated: 2 hours...
Applications for $18 million in grant and loan funds made available through the American Rescue Plan for small businesses in Nashville and Davidson County are now open to applicants. Metro Nashville is partnering with Pathway Lending to administer the funds. Eligible small businesses can apply for a grant or start a loan application. Applicants can also sign up for information sessions to preview the application requirements and processes, along with guidance to help businesses deciding between applying for a grant or applying for a low-interest loan.
Following the passing of a new law that made it illegal for people to live on public property, News 2 checked in to see if the law was enforced throughout Metro Nashville, especially after protests followed the bill being signed by Governor Bill Lee.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A herd of cattle in Maury County is infected with a tickborne parasite. Theileria orientalis became detected in the affected herd after the cattle showed signs of illness and lethargy, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on July 7. Some animals died despite medical attention and antibiotics.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to an apartment on fire in South Nashville early Monday morning. According to NFD personnel at the scene, a man woke up to smoke and flames inside his Longwood apartment on Wallace Road around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. He got out of the apartment and started banging on doors to adjacent apartment doors to wake up his neighbors.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People living in Bordeaux said a construction company blocking their street and a creek is working without the proper permits. The person who lives right next to a construction site said it started off as an annoyance but now things are getting out of hand.
CDC COVID-19 risk assessment map for Tennessee as of Monday, July 11, 2022. (Mike Osborne) — The latest update to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 risk assessment map showed10 of Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties in the agency’s high risk category on Monday. The CDC uses data on new case counts, hospital...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Active, retired and Gold Star military families will be treated Monday night to a free BBQ and a movie at Nissan Stadium. The event was announced by outdoor cooking innovator Weber, Inc in collaboration with Prime Video and Operation BBQ Relief. The event will take...
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crews are responding to a brush fire that was reported off of I-65 just before the Rosa Parks exit in North Nashville. FOX 17 News crews say that the fire appears to have been extinguished. Get reports like this and all the news of the...
