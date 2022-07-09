ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Wood Ducks come up short in Fayetteville; rain stalls doubleheader

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– For the second straight day, rain put a damper on the Down East Wood Ducks’ series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The inclement weather held off long enough for the teams to finish the remainder of Thursday’s game, which had been suspended after 2 1/2 innings. Fayetteville wrapped up that game with a 7-4 win Friday. The second half of Friday’s doubleheader was postponed, and the Woodpeckers said that game will be made up in August.

Miguel Palma’s sacrifice fly put Fayetteville up 1-0 in the third inning. The Wood Ducks responded with four runs in the fourth. Maximo Acosta and Cameron Cauley scored on groundouts by Jose Rodriguez and Efrenyer Narvaez, respectively, and Yenci Pena launched a two-run homer.

Six Fayetteville runs in the seventh inning proved to be the difference. RBI singles by Justin Williams and Miguel Palma pulled the Woodpeckers within one run of the Wood Ducks. Tyler Whitaker then drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple, and Ranier Rivas followed that up with an RBI on a groundout.

Daniel Mateo had three of Down East’s six stolen bases. He now has 28 on the season.

Justin Williams
Homer
