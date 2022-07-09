ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

New Fresno State running back Simi Bakare will wear No. 20, formerly worn by Ronnie Rivers

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For five years, Ronnie Rivers was Fresno State’s running back. He is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in career touchdowns and he is third all-time in career rushing yards.

He accomplished that, and much more, while wearing No. 20. Now, Simi Bakare will wear No. 20.

Rivers, of course, is no longer on the team. He is trying to earn a spot in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Bakare is new to the Bulldogs, transferring to Fresno State at the end of May after spending a few seasons at Missouri.

Bakare, by the way, is not the starter at running back. He will be vying for playing time behind Jordan Mims, who has been a Bulldog since 2017.

