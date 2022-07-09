ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Woman arrested for Floyd County collision that seriously hurt her passenger

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is facing a criminal charge nearly one-year after crashing into a semi. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, was arrested Friday and charged with serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Agnitsch was...

www.kimt.com

superhits1027.com

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Charles City woman to stand trial for growing marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of running a marijuana-growing operation is pleading not guilty. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is now set to stand trial starting September 14 for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Minneapolis woman pleads guilty to dealing meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of multiple drug deals in Mower County is pleading guilty. Sadie Catherine Washington, 21, was charged in February 2021 with second-degree drug sales and four counts of third-degree drug sales. Investigators say Washington sold a total of 10. 516 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between January 14 2020 and April 7 2020. The drug deals all took place in the city of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Meat from Wal-Mart

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA

