San Ramon Valley pitcher Paige McLeod voted the best softball player in the North Coast Section by fans

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago
Last week, we asked the fans to vote on who they thought was the best softball player in the CIFNCS this past season.

And vote they did. With the pool of candidates coming straight from our All-North Coast Section Softball Team, the poll received over 80,000 votes, and San Ramon Valley two-way star Paige McLeod won with a staggering 45,477 votes.

McLeod, a junior, led the Wolves to the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals tossing 160.2 innings with a 1.35 ERA and batting .400 with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

Tiare Guerrero, Rancho Cotate senior and Holy Names commit, also amassed a massive amount of votes to come in second place. The MINF/OF was one of the section's top contact hitters and run-scoring threats with a .631 batting average, 53 total hits, 27 stolen bases, 33 runs scored, and a 1.432 OPS.

