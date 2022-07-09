Tornado Warning Issued for Fayette County Until 9:15pm

There’s an isolated threat of severe thunderstorms this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a cold front will move across Central Illinois this evening. Storms are expected to be isolated; however, any storms that do develop will have a chance of producing large hail and damaging...
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Police confirm a 16-year-old male is dead after a two unit fatal crash in Christian County. According to police, a 16-year-old male was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Leafland Street at US Route 51, at the same time a 46-year-old male from Decatur was traveling southbound on US Route 51.
The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for the following streets:. South Glenwood and South Oakwood from Dogwood to the dead end on both sides. The City of Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
A head on accident claimed three lives Friday afternoon in Clinton County. Just after noon the Clinton County Sherriff’s Department received several 911 calls about a two vehicle crash on Old Route 50 near Beckemeyer. Police say a 2005 Audi passenger vehicle allegedly crossed the center lane and struck a Semi Tractor Trailer head on. The driver and two passengers were killed in the Audi.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Effingham Police Department:. US Highway 45 at Stewart Street – Watson Township. Unit 2 – 51 year old Paul D. Talbert of Effingham. PRELIMINARY:. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was travelling north on US Highway...
UPDATE 07/11/22 4:41PM: SOUTH ROUTE 45 IS NOW OPEN. Effingham County, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham City Police Department is reporting that South Route 45 south of Effingham by 1000th Avenue is closed due to an accident. No more information is available at this time. Use of alternate routes where possible...
More royalty was crowned on Monday night at the Fayette Fair. Anna Kramer, who was Junior Miss Fayette County 6 years ago, was selected as the 2022 Miss Fayette County Fair Queen. Kramer talks about winning as Miss Fayette County. And, she talks about her emotions after being selected as...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur airport manager, Tim Wright confirms a crop dusting plane crashed at the Decatur airport Monday morning. According to Wright the plane took off from the airport a little after 7 a.m. when an issue with the airplane caused it crashed into a fence on the airport's property.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34 year old Molly Brummer of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant petition to revoke. Molly was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Matthew Jackson of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail/sanction 72 hours....
A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Jacob A. Smith of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt of court. Jacob posted $100 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Mindy Pinkerton of Effingham for criminal trespass and possession of <5g of meth....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has shut down part of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield due to damage to the road. Master Sergeant Don Kovack of the Illinois State Police said the damage is located in a construction zone between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Because of this hazard, westbound traffic […]
A hearing date has been set concerning an application for a waste transfer station in the county. The Fayette County Board on June 14 held discussion and set a date for a public hearing on a site application for a proposed waste transfer station from Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal, for August 2 and 3. The hearing will begin at 1pm on August 2 and will go on until 6pm that evening. If more time is needed, the hearing will continue at August 3 at 9am and will go until noon. Due to the hearing being scheduled on August 2, the board’s monthly Finance Committee meeting will be moved from August 2 to August 9 prior to the monthly full board meeting.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, an Affirmative Equal Opportunity employer, will conduct testing to establish an eligibility list for the position of Deputy Sheriff. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office maintains a lateral transfer list for trained Law Enforcement Officers who desire to apply for a position as Deputy Sheriff. Eligible candidates must have at least twelve (12) months of full-time uninterrupted service, with one or more recognized Illinois Police agencies and have obtained certification through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The employee will be placed at a wage level and benefits of a second year Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy. Lateral transfer applications and a resume should be mailed or dropped off at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Chief Deputy Larry Finfrock, 101 N. Fourth Street, Suite 101, Effingham, Illinois 62401.
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Blue 2009 Mercury passenger car. DRIVERS: John Warren, a 45-year-old male of Buffalo Grove, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Michael Boal, a 28-year-old male from Tucker, GA – Refused medical attention.
The Charleston Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man. 44-year-old Jason Feltner has been missing since June 18th. Feltner is a 6’1 White male, about 220 pounds, with multiple tattoos and piercings in both ears. He was last seen walking toward the West Lincoln/Davis Street intersection, wearing a Harley Davidson tank top, blue jean shorts and Timberland boots. He is a disabled veteran who is dependent on insulin, and his family believes he doesn’t have any with him, as he left all of his belongings at his home.
No one is hurt in a Sunday morning garage fire. The Springfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the 3900 block of Peoria Road a little before 2:40 Sunday morning for a report of an unattached garage on fire. The initial fire crew as well as Springfield police were able to get those inside the house out to safety. While the home sustained minor damage to the siding, the garage itself is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Monday morning on Peoria Road. Fire officials said the department was called in to a garage fire near an unattached house at 3 a.m. The garage was destroyed, but the house was only minorly damaged.
Comments / 0