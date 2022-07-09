Tornado Warning Issued for Fayette County Until 9:15pm

A hearing date has been set concerning an application for a waste transfer station in the county. The Fayette County Board on June 14 held discussion and set a date for a public hearing on a site application for a proposed waste transfer station from Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal, for August 2 and 3. The hearing will begin at 1pm on August 2 and will go on until 6pm that evening. If more time is needed, the hearing will continue at August 3 at 9am and will go until noon. Due to the hearing being scheduled on August 2, the board’s monthly Finance Committee meeting will be moved from August 2 to August 9 prior to the monthly full board meeting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO