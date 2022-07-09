Train derailment near Hitterdal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers may need to plan a little extra time when making their way through Fargo. Traffic was slow-going on Interstate-94 on Monday, July 11. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on projects from the Interstate-29 interchange to the Sheyenne interchange bridge. The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne Street to 42nd Street and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd Street to the I-29 Interchange.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO