Train derailment near Hitterdal

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers will encounter daily lane closures and possible delays on Highway 336 starting on Monday, July 11. Crews are completing repairs to the concrete pavement in both directions, which includes concrete patching and surface grinding for a smoother ride. The work is happening near Moorhead until mid-August.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
EAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a jet ski crash on East Battle Lake, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported a man, Conner Wyant, 18, of Laporte, and woman, Brelane Adelmund, 18, of Laporte, were driving separate jet skis, and Wyant didn't see Adelman before crashing into her, the news release stated.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents say a van drove ‘directly towards’ Fargo officers before one of the officers fatally shot the man behind the wheel. The details come from charges filed against one of the other men inside the van at the time...
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Patrick Michael Denny, 50, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. Chad Alan Ringstad, 41, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Benjamin Anders Macy, 33, of Waco, Texas, for 4th-Degree DUI. Justin Tyler Schubert, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 1st-Degree...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo couple recently moved into what they said is a safe neighborhood, with an elementary school just down the block. But when they returned home after a weekend away, they found something they explain as unimaginable. “I didn’t think we thought that would...
POPE COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) A man wanted for seriously assaulting another man with a weapon at a hotel in Starbuck, in west-central Minnesota Saturday night was arrested in Ottertail County. The suspect, 41-year-old, Justin Cardinal, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, had fled the scene of the incident before police arrived. Pope...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers may need to plan a little extra time when making their way through Fargo. Traffic was slow-going on Interstate-94 on Monday, July 11. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on projects from the Interstate-29 interchange to the Sheyenne interchange bridge. The project includes the installation of high-tension cables on I-94 from Sheyenne Street to 42nd Street and the installation of a concrete median barrier from 42nd Street to the I-29 Interchange.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday rejected calls to release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Fargo and said he will personally oversee the case himself. Wrigley’s announcement came a day after family members and their supporters demanded to see...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 0 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. They...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments wants to remind you that if your neighborhood has a public retention pond, it’s not safe for playing in. They say the purpose of retention ponds poses multiple safety hazards if someone were to use them...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 11, to pay respects to a man who dedicated his career to law enforcement and service. Brandon Sola was laid to rest during a ceremony on Monday morning, which included a 21-gun salute...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents of students attending the University of Minnesota are demanding changes in the way safety is handled on campus before students return this fall. Statistics show crime has risen 45% in nearby neighborhoods over the last four years. This has brought parents to a...
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
A body was recovered from the Red River near Moorhead on Wednesday. Police said at about 12:30 p.m., they learned a group of youths had found the body washed up on the shoreline of the river near the 1000 block of 7th Street North. Authorities confirmed that the body had...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Experts are weighing in on last week’s officer-involved shooting in south Fargo that left one man dead. 11-year Fargo Police veteran Adam O’Brien remains on administrative leave as investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to pour over the details of what lead up to his fatal shot of 28-year-old Shane Netterville.
FARGO (KFGO) – Gas prices are falling with prices for regular unleaded at $4.46 a gallon at many locations in Fargo. Gene Laducer with AAA North Dakota says he expects a drop of another 30-cents a gallon in the next couple of weeks. Laducer says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a definite factor in the rapid rise in prices. He says with the exception of the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays, demand is beginning to drop off.
