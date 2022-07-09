ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Greene;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville, City of Fredericksburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fauquier; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Prince William; Rappahannock; Spotsylvania; Stafford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND CALVERT CHARLES ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALBEMARLE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG GREENE KING GEORGE NELSON ORANGE SPOTSYLVANIA IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA CITY OF MANASSAS CITY OF MANASSAS PARK CULPEPER FAUQUIER PRINCE WILLIAM STAFFORD IN NORTHWEST VIRGINIA MADISON RAPPAHANNOCK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CALIFORNIA, CHARLOTTESVILLE, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, CROZET, CULPEPER, DAHLGREN, DUNKIRK, FALMOUTH, FREDERICKSBURG, GORDONSVILLE, GREENFIELD, HUNTINGTOWN, LEXINGTON PARK, LUSBY, MADISON, MANASSAS, MANASSAS PARK, NORTH BEACH, ORANGE, PRINCE FREDERICK, SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, ST. CHARLES, STANARDSVILLE, WALDORF, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, AND WOODBRIDGE.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Madison; Rappahannock FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern Virginia and northwest Virginia, including the following counties: in northern Virginia, Culpeper and Fauquier. In northwest Virginia, Madison and Rappahannock. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bealeton... Opal Viewtown... Rixeyville Cardova... Castleton Alanthus... Boston Jeffersonton... Woodville Slate Mills... Turnbull - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Botetourt, City of Radford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN PULASKI...SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE...SOUTHERN BOTETOURT AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blue Ridge to Christiansburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Radford Vinton and Buchanan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Botetourt, City of Radford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...PULASKI...GILES...SOUTHERN CRAIG...SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE...BOTETOURT AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nace to Walton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Radford Pulaski and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rappahannock County, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
County
Page County, VA
County
Greene County, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
County
Albemarle County, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
County
Nelson County, VA
County
Madison County, VA
City
Madison, VA
City
Nelson, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Culpeper; Fauquier; King George; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR STAFFORD...KING GEORGE...EAST CENTRAL ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...EASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Potomac Creek to Spotsylvania, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Stafford, Fredericksburg, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Potomac Creek, Nanjemoy Creek, Aquia Creek, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Falmouth, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Potomac Beach, Weedonville, Roseville, Ninde, Garrisonville, Locust Grove and Ramoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Berkeley; Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Harrison; Jefferson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mineral; Mingo; Morgan; Nicholas; Pendleton; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Randolph; Roane; Taylor; Upshur; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BERKELEY BOONE BRAXTON CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY HARRISON JEFFERSON KANAWHA LEWIS LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MINERAL MINGO MORGAN NICHOLAS PENDLETON POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH RANDOLPH ROANE TAYLOR UPSHUR WEBSTER WYOMING
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Westmoreland, Caroline and northwestern Essex Counties through 830 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Potomac Creek to near Massaponax to 6 miles southeast of Orange. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Bowling Green, Milford, Port Royal, Ladysmith, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Chilesburg, Golansville, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Guinea, Corbin, Supply, Penola, Nancy Wrights Corner, Cedar Fork, Ruther Glen and Cedon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Prince William; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montclair, or near Dale City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Dale City, Woodbridge, Quantico, Lake Ridge, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill and Independent Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Virginia#Albemarle
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Prince William; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 818 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Quantico, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Quantico, Triangle, Dumfries and Cherry Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quantico, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Port Tobacco River, Popes Creek, Saint Charles, Wicomico, Bryans Road, Hughesville, Potomac Heights, Bryantown, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Dentsville, Port Tobacco, Ironsides, Ripley, Rison, Bel Alton and Newburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy