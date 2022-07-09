Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Randall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Randall County through 745 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canyon. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canyon, Mescalero Park and Timbercreek Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

RANDALL COUNTY, TX ・ 39 MINUTES AGO