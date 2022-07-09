ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Busy weekend for events in Elko area

By Cynthia Delaney
Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – This weekend is shaping up to be a pretty busy one with plenty of opportunities for enjoying the long summer days. Many of the following events are family friendly, so bring the little ones, too. The Silver State Stampede will take place Friday through Sunday at...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

SkyWest's Elko flight schedule changes Aug. 1

ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko Regional Airport beginning Aug. 1. “The City of Elko and the Elko Regional Airport are excited to announce a significant change to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Ross Dress For Less to help local kids learn

ELKO – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Riding side saddle

ELKO -- The side saddle on display at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St. is a unique version designed to allow women in the 18th,19th and early 20th centuries to ride horses. The side saddle was seen to preserve a lady’s modesty as well as to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fire south of Elko County grows to largest of 3 recent blazes

ELKO – A wildfire south of the Elko County line exploded to 10 times its size on Sunday. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday and grew to about 600 acres by Saturday night. By Sunday night it had burned nearly 6,000 acres, and was 10% contained.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dance#Summer Days#Elko#The Silver State Stampede#J M Capriola#Ifa#Mini Bulls#The Cowboy Channel#Cowboy Channel App
KUTV

Road Trippin' - Elko Nevada

Sarah Jenkins travels to Elko Nevada for today's Road Trippin' adventure. She helps us discover the events, attractions, and festivals happening this Summer in Elko Nevada. Road Trippin' Sponsored by GeneralRV and Explore Elko. Sarah visits with Kristopher Stephenson to discuss the upcoming Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival held July 29th-31st,...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Business Before Hours with Tara Bybee

ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink and door prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, July 14, with Edward Jones: Tara L Bybee at 1028 Idaho St., Suite 120 starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Eleanor Eardley

Eleanor Eardley passed away at the age of 91, on July 4, 2022 in American Fork, Utah. The eldest of five children, Eleanor was born on March 21, 1931 to Luther Yeates and Iris May Smith in Logan, Utah. Eleanor’s young life was spent in Logan, Utah, Fair Oaks, California,...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

New fire south of Elko County

ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to the west and east. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely has burned an estimated 600 acres. It was reported around 11 a.m. Friday.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

-- Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at City Hall. The council will conduct a first reading on a proposed amendment to the Fire Code regarding sprinkler requirements in large homes. Also on the agenda are an application from Tony Odeh to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission left by the resignation of Gratton Miller, and requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Morning Star Integrated Health Center and Cook’s Steakhouse & Saloon.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Top Gun: Corkill

ELKO — At the 2022 Silver State Stampede — which grew into the biggest, best event in the illustrious history of the rodeo dating back to 1912 — Fallon heeler Jade Corkill took home one of the most unique awards in the PRCA. Top Gun: Maverick, move...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

John Manuel Nachiondo

John Manuel Nachiondo passed unexpectedly July 4th, 2022. John was a life-long Northern Nevadan, and the son of Spanish Basque parents, Jess and Eleanor (Domingo) Nachiondo. John was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 2, 1961 and he grew up with his four siblings and many friends in Winnemucca. John graduated from Albert M. Lowry High School in 1979 where he enjoyed playing football. John loved camping, fishing and hunting during his youth, and he shared many deer hunting adventures with his dad and the other men of his family. As a young man John met Jamie Jo Lowe and the two courted and eventually married. John and Jamie had three children and raised them together in Winnemucca and then Elko, Nevada. John was a great dad and grand-dad and was very proud of his children, and eventually his grand-children. John was also proud of his Spanish-Basque heritage and was a lifetime member of the Elko Basque Club. The family enjoyed many weekends and holidays at Wildhorse Reservoir where John kept his camp trailer nearly every Summer for the past twenty years. John lost his wife, Jamie Jo, to early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. John was a loving and supportive husband throughout his wife’s tragic illness and in fact throughout their 34 years together.
ELKO, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop across zones 425, 469 and 470 during the afternoon and early evening Tuesday, with lightning coverage greater than 15%. * Outflow Winds...Gusty erratic outflow winds are possible. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Protestant prayer demonstration

ELKO – Join artist Kristi Lyn Glass for a demonstration on how to use Protestant prayer beads. Glass will present a free demonstration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16 at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. She will have handmade prayer beads for sale, as well as booklets on their history and how to use them.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Credit card ends up in wrong hands

ELKO – A credit card sent to the cardholder’s old address was used to purchase a new iPhone and more than a dozen other items. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek. Some of the charges were made at Walmart, so a deputy obtained surveillance video of the purchases and copies of the receipts.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony & gross misdemeanor arrests

Tracy J. Desch, 43, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at 733 Carlin Court for residential burglary. Bail: $5,000. Alan J. Rainingbird, 48, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation. Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewelry last summer in Elko has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Steven R. Mondragon, 30, will be eligible for parole after...
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy