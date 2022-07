The rumored remake or remaster of the N64 classic GoldenEye 007 “is still in limbo,” a known insider has claimed. Games journalist Jeff Grubb pointed out on Twitter that the rumored game, which has been talked about for a while now, is in limbo “because of the war.” Though he did not specify, it is safe to assume that he is referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, since some parts of GoldenEye 007 are set in Russia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO