Heading to a national park this summer? You’re going to want to pack face masks as new versions of COVID-19 continue to spread across Utah and the rest of the country. The National Park Service is requiring face masks on all forms of public transportation that are enclosed as well as in visitors centers and other buildings, regardless of vaccination status, in parks located in counties that have high community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO