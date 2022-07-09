Where'd it go? Gallo's triple evades Arroyo

BALTIMORE -- It was yet another frustrating road trip for the Angels. They were swept in four games by the Orioles with a 9-5 loss on Sunday at Camden Yards, and they went 1-8 on their nine-game trip through Houston, Miami and Baltimore. Their lone win was the game that two-way star Shohei Ohtani started against the Marlins on Wednesday. Over their last 35 games, the Angels are 5-0 when Ohtani starts but 6-24 when he's not on the mound. The Angels started the year with a 27-17 record but have gone 11-32 since, which is the worst record in the Majors dating back to May 16.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO