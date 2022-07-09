ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Where'd it go? Gallo's triple evades Arroyo

MLB
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- Joey Gallo wanted the inside-the-park home run. He settled for a two-run triple during the Yankees' 12-5 win against the Red Sox on Friday night during their rivalry series at Fenway Park. Gallo lifted a...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Braves' All-Star selections make history

Ronald Acuña Jr. will have company at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 All-Star Game. The 24-year-old will be joined by Dansby Swanson﻿, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud and Max Fried, all of whom will make their first All-Star appearances. The five All-Star selections are the most for the Braves since 2011, when they also had five players in attendance.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

4 more Astros named to Dusty's All-Star team

OAKLAND -- Starting second baseman Jose Altuve and manager Dusty Baker will be joined by some familiar faces in the American League dugout at the All-Star Game on July 19, as four Astros were named to the reserve squad. Justin Verlander was named to the AL squad for the ninth...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Carroll comes up Aces, homers in Triple-A debut

"The Biggest Little City in the World" might prove too small for Corbin Carroll﻿. Baseball's No. 3 overall prospect parked a two-run homer in his Triple-A debut with Reno, which outlasted visiting Tacoma, 3-2, in 11 innings on Sunday night. Carroll, who will participate in the All-Star Futures Game next weekend at Dodger Stadium, also flashed his 60-grade defense with a pair of stellar plays in center field.
MLB
MLB

Kershaw's 10-K gem powers Dodgers to 6th straight win

LOS ANGELES – The buzz around Dodger Stadium is different when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound. He is the best left-handed pitcher of his generation and arguably the best in franchise history. His No. 22 will hang in left field among the retired numbers following his eventual Hall of Fame induction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

There's no pitching around Rafael Devers

Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Fenway Park was a snapshot of why Boston third baseman Rafael Devers is such a special hitter. Entering the game, Boston’s third baseman had hit four homers off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole since the start of last season, three on four-seam fastballs and one on a changeup.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

'Ain't no bad win': Sox ready to capitalize

CHICAGO -- The White Sox 4-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field finished a lot better than it started for Tony La Russa’s crew. And with eight road games in the next seven days at Cleveland and Minnesota, it was the perfect comeback effort needed for this team sitting five games behind in the American League Central to start the final week of the first half.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rodón in All-Star form with 12-K CG vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Joc Pederson is likely to have company at the All-Star Game later this month. Left-hander Carlos Rodón burnished his case for a spot on the National League team by striking out 12 in a complete game to help push the struggling Giants back over .500 with a 3-1 win vs. the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Offense's 14 hits make Lodolo's job easier

CINCINNATI -- Left-hander ﻿Nick Lodolo﻿, much like fellow Reds rookie pitchers Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, is learning on the job. It helps the education when the Reds’ offense has a day like it did on Sunday. The 200th home run of ﻿Mike Moustakas﻿'s career highlighted a...
MLB
MLB

The best stories on this year's All-Star rosters

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is less than two weeks away, and after the rosters were announced Sunday, we know who’s headed to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. Among the All-Star selections we find several great stories, from family connections to first-timers who came seemingly out of nowhere to join the best of the best at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
MLB

These HRs by Smith, Seager were polar opposites

ARLINGTON -- When Josh H. Smith imagined his first career home run, it included the ball flying into the stands and a typical trot around the bases. Instead, the Rangers’ No.8-ranked prospect hit a sinking liner just 271 feet Monday night, and as it bounced just out of reach of A’s center fielder Ramón Laureano, Smith sprinted around the bases and dove headfirst into home plate to complete his first career home run -- an inside-the-parker in Texas’ 10-8 win over Oakland at Globe Life Field.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Braves sweep on Riley's walk-off, edge closer in NL East

ATLANTA -- Austin Riley came through as the hero twice, with the game-tying and game-winning hits, in Atlanta’s come-from-behind 4-3 win. The Braves have won their last four series after completing a sweep against the Nationals in Sunday's victory at Truist Park. Ian Anderson exited the sixth inning with...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Longest errorless streak by position player in history ends

CHICAGO -- June 13, 2018. That was the last time Robbie Grossman committed an error. In the 440 games since, the Tigers’ outfielder has been a testament to perfection on defense, going errorless longer than any position player in the history of Major League Baseball. But all good things...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Stroman's return from IL gives Cubs reason for optimism

LOS ANGELES -- Marcus Stroman found success early in his brief return from the injured list, nodding his head in the affirmative from the mound Saturday when it was clear his shoulder was sound and his effectiveness was on point. Playing it safe, the Cubs limited Stroman to just four...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'It's frustrating': Mistakes pile up for Halos

BALTIMORE -- It was yet another frustrating road trip for the Angels. They were swept in four games by the Orioles with a 9-5 loss on Sunday at Camden Yards, and they went 1-8 on their nine-game trip through Houston, Miami and Baltimore. Their lone win was the game that two-way star Shohei Ohtani started against the Marlins on Wednesday. Over their last 35 games, the Angels are 5-0 when Ohtani starts but 6-24 when he's not on the mound. The Angels started the year with a 27-17 record but have gone 11-32 since, which is the worst record in the Majors dating back to May 16.
MLB
MLB

Manoah, Springer join Kirk, Vlad as All-Stars

SEATTLE -- For ﻿Alek Manoah﻿, Sunday morning was a wide-eyed, emotional experience the 24-year-old starting pitcher will never forget. For ﻿George Springer﻿, there was some of that, too, but there was also the feeling that this is somewhat of a common July occurrence for the veteran outfielder.
MLB
MLB

Bello's key adjustment ends rocky 2nd outing on positive note

ST. PETERSBURG -- For ﻿Brayan Bello﻿, the most prized starting pitching prospect the Red Sox have had in years, Monday night’s sequel against the Rays at Tropicana Field was shaping up to be even tougher than his opening act last week at Fenway Park. But after a...
MLB
MLB

Red Sox storm back to split with Yanks

BOSTON -- The Red Sox wrapped up rivalry weekend with a second straight comeback, this time roaring back from an early four-run deficit and turning the tables to down the Yankees, 11-6, on Sunday Night Baseball. After losing the first two games of this series, manager Alex Cora’s team pulled...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Soto joins Miggy on All-Star Game roster

CHICAGO -- On Friday, the Tigers learned that franchise legend Miguel Cabrera would make his triumphant return to the Midsummer Classic. Two days later, Cabrera found out he’d have company. • 2022 All-Star Game rosters. Closer Gregory Soto was announced as an All-Star reserve after Detroit’s 4-2 loss to...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Realmuto, Bohm among 4 Phils unavailable for Toronto trip

ST. LOUIS -- One game could be the difference between the Phillies making or missing the postseason for the first time since 2011. It proved to be the difference in 2007, when they edged the Mets on the final day of the season to win the NL East. The Phillies...
MLB
MLB

'This is Dodger baseball': LA sweeps Cubs in 10-1 homestand

LOS ANGELES – For most of the 11-game homestand, the Dodgers’ pitching staff carried the team. But on Sunday, it was the offense that put the final stamp on one of the most successful homestands in franchise history. Behind a six-run explosion in the third inning, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA

