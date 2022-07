Castaic Lake’s water levels have lowered to 34 percent of its total capacity and are expected to get even lower as the summer goes on, according to state officials. As of Monday, Castaic Lake held only 34 percent of its total water capacity, and state officials expect to see that number dwindle even further as the long hot summer continues, according to information from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO