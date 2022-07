OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the President of UT-Battelle announced Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of 2022. "I knew the day would come to bid farewell to all of you. I knew it would be difficult. When times are tough, you cannot leave. When times are better, you don’t want them to end," said Thomas Zacharia in an email to ORNL staff obtained by 10News.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO