Blue Jays star Alejandro Kirk ’emotional’ after getting named All-Star with Vlad Guerrero Jr.

By Quinn Allen
 3 days ago
Friday was the definition of a full-circle moment for Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr, was named a 2022 MLB All-Star Game starter for the American League. Prior to facing the Seattle Mariners, Kirk spoke to reporters and expressed how much this moment means to him...

clutchpoints.com

