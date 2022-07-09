ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

Gretna Fire and Rescue holding ‘Community Fun Day’

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Join Gretna Fire and Rescue for a free fun day packed with activities this Saturday!

The Community Fun Day is being held at Gretna Fire and Rescue, located at 122 E Gretna Road, on Saturday, July 9. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect a firehouse bouncy slide, obstacle courses, EMS demonstrations, firefighter demonstrations, and face painting.

Watermelon, ice pops, and popcorn will be served free of charge. Meanwhile, hot dogs, chips, and a drink will be available to purchase for $5.

The event will be held inside if inclement weather comes.

For future community events, you can follow Gretna Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

Adoption drive creates forever homes for new pets

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Before Saturday’s adoption event, Roanoke’s Angel’s of Assisi was at capacity but after the event that was a completely different story. Angels of Assisi’s Director Lisa O’Neill says 10 dogs were adopted during the event. She tells WFXR News that shelters being full is a national problem so, on Saturday, all dogs could go to their new furr-ever home with a family for a reduced adoption fee of $50. She says it is important to make room in the shelter for animals in crisis.
ROANOKE, VA
Woman sentenced to 1 month in deadly Botetourt Co. crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman charged in connection with a deadly crash in Botetourt County from February has been sentenced to one month of home monitoring and supervised probation. Danielle Rock was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after she reportedly hit a bicyclist — identified as 39-year-old...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is in for a sweet treat. Crumbl Cookies is set to open soon, according to a sign on the door, in the Hill City. The dessert shop will be located on Wards Road next to the Mission BBQ in Lynchburg. The bakery chain is known...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Downtown Roanoke warning about ticket scammers

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke is warning concert-goers of ticket scams for their upcoming Brothers Osborne concert. On Monday, the incorporation posted that the only official ticket seller of the Our Brothers Osborne concert is Brown Paper Tickets, and tickets are $39. The post also said that the only...
ROANOKE, VA
