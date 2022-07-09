Gretna Fire and Rescue holding ‘Community Fun Day’

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Join Gretna Fire and Rescue for a free fun day packed with activities this Saturday!

The Community Fun Day is being held at Gretna Fire and Rescue, located at 122 E Gretna Road, on Saturday, July 9. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect a firehouse bouncy slide, obstacle courses, EMS demonstrations, firefighter demonstrations, and face painting.

Watermelon, ice pops, and popcorn will be served free of charge. Meanwhile, hot dogs, chips, and a drink will be available to purchase for $5.

The event will be held inside if inclement weather comes.

For future community events, you can follow Gretna Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

