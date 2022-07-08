S.M.I.L.E’s All Around at Youth Livestock Show

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The sound of excited children, buzzing clippers, bleats of lambs, and squeals of pigs filled the air on the opening morning of the Southern Maryland Invitational Livestock Expo, known as S.M.I.L.E. Held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on June 24-26, the show “had 92...
LA PLATA, Md. – The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event. This event will be held on Saturday, July 30, in the Public Works Facilities Building parking...
SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Leonardtown, MD— The Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District and Leonardtown Cigars invite you to join them for an exciting evening of Latin music and dancing at the 1st Annual Havana Nights Party at Leonardtown Cigars (located at: 40955 Merchants Lane #14, Leonardtown, MD 20650) on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
If you’re looking for a fun activity this weekend, try a ride down the C&O Canal. After more than a two-year hiatus, the canal boat is up and running for the summer at the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. The boat was taken out of the water in early 2019 to have wood replaced and get a new paint job and rides were offered sporadically during the pandemic.
Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
SALISBURY, MD- A new highly contagious COVID-19 subvariant of Omicron is quickly becoming the dominant strand in the US. The new Omicron descendant is called BA.5 and comes as many people are trying to enjoy a normal summer. Health professionals here on Delmarva are urging people to stay vigilant. Heather Synder with Atlantic General Hospital encourages people to not ignore COVID just yet.
Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis. Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead. “Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife...
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
Members of a historic Black church hit hard by flooding in 2019 will kick off a major renovation project this weekend. Members of Scotland AME Zion Church have wanted to restore the church founded in 1924 off Seven Locks Road in Potomac for decades, but their blessings have been blocked by hurdle after hurdle.
Troy Groom, of Hyattsville, Md., was browsing social media this spring when he read something that made him perk up: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced in March that the state government would strip bachelor's degree requirements from thousands of job listings. Groom had left Bowie State University when his first...
EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is my home as I have lived here for over 33 years. My kids went to school here. I worked here as a Maryland State Trooper for over 6 years out of the Prince Frederick Barrack. My wife Nancy is a registered nurse and the outreach coordinator in the emergency department of Calvert Health Medical Center. Both of us have served this community for many years.
BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
On the eighth day of his 30-day, 30-crab cake journey in 2021, Nestor and Jenn awakened in Lexington Park and finally got to experience the beauty of Solomons and the incredible history of Southern Maryland. And an al fresco crab cake at The Lighthouse. Follow along all of July for...
“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
Deputy K.L. Busch saved this 3 week old kitten, who is now named “Gremlin”, while on the job. Gremlin was first found by deputies during a case that was less then ideal. Barely crawling on the hot concrete with the 95 degree sun bearing down on her with no mother to care for her. When deputies brought her in, she was found to be very lethargic, very under weight, and extremely dehydrated. They all feared the worst, that she would not make it through the night.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — No parent wants the words “in memory of” listed in front of their child’s name, but Angela Pope hopes a vehicle dedicated to her daughter will save other families from the pain hers experienced. Lauren Pope was 26 when she died after...
