BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana will be on the ballot once again. A group hoping to legalize recreational marijuana submitted a petition with more than 25,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, which is over 10,000 more than they need to place the issue on the ballot in November. Organizers for New Approach North Dakota say they believe the number of signatures they acquired demonstrates a change in opinion about recreational marijuana.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO