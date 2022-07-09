Queensbury bridge installation causes road closure

Severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13 is getting reports of trees and wires down in many parts of the Capital Region, knocking out power to thousands of customers. At one point, a woman was trapped in her home in Fort Edward. The sheriff says she...
Since April, the bottom floor of an apartment complex in downtown Saratoga Springs has been vacant. There was a nearly twenty thousand square foot Price Chopper mini supermarket that occupied the area making it easy for residents to shop. Now a new tenant is moving in offering a unique culinary experience.
GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising travelers of a temporary detour for the State Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek. Starting Monday, July 11, at 6 a.m., drivers will encounter a signed detour directing them to utilize Auriesville Road (County Route 122) and State Route 30A.
If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
The Rapp Road Historical Association is mourning a key figure in keeping Albany history alive. Former President and Rapp Road resident Beverly Bardequez died on July 2nd. She had led the association, formed in the early 2000's, for more than 11 years. Stephanie Woodard is the association's interim president. She says Bardequez will be remembered as a tireless advocate and dedicated champion for the historic district.
Colonie police have been out this summer with a focus on community engagement. You might have noticed officers handing out ice cream, and getting a lot of smiles in return. Wednesday, they’re holding a car wash from 9am to 1pm at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department on Albany Shaker Road.
National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. They are activating their comprehensive emergency response plan.
Update 5:26pm: Fire crews say the blaze began in a nearby barn and spread to surrounding buildings. Three barns burned down and part of a house close to the barn was also badly damaged. The barns had to be leveled by an excavator. Fire fighters have yet to say the cause of the blaze, but did say there were propane tanks on fire in one of the barns when they arrived.
TROY, N.Y. — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District welcomes all to historic River Street in Downtown Troy for River Festival on July 17 from 11 am to 5 pm. River Festival is a free-to-attend thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts, and culture that’s fun for all ages to experience.
Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Clinton; Cortland; Delaware; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Madison; Montgomery; Oneida; Otsego; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WARREN WASHINGTON
Three children are safe after being rescued from the top of a mountain in Fulton County. It started Sunday night in Bleecker on County Route 112. Firefighters say the children — two 9-year-olds and a 6-year-old — got lost in the woods after they wandered away from the camp where they were staying.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Senator Joe Griffo said he’s been hearing complaints about overcharges on the New York State Thruway. “I had several here initially, this was just something very routine for me. Several people calling we had this problem, so we made the inquiry and suggested that they look at and hopefully fix it,” stated […]
Whenever I hear about record temperatures in July, I'm always thinking heat. This is the time of year for sweating it out by the pool, grill, or ballpark. It's certainly been a sweltering, record-breaking summer in Upstate New York so far. But over the weekend, one city in the Capital...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.
A rare, orange lobster, found at the Market 32 in Brunswick – is being donated to the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. The lobster came from the Canada-Newfoundland fishing areas. The chance of finding an orange lobster is 1 in 30 million. The coloration is caused by a rare genetic...
From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
