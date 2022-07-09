Queensbury bridge installation causes road closure

Update 5:26pm: Fire crews say the blaze began in a nearby barn and spread to surrounding buildings. Three barns burned down and part of a house close to the barn was also badly damaged. The barns had to be leveled by an excavator. Fire fighters have yet to say the cause of the blaze, but did say there were propane tanks on fire in one of the barns when they arrived.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO