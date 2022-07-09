ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 22:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Madison; Rappahannock FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northern Virginia and northwest Virginia, including the following counties: in northern Virginia, Culpeper and Fauquier. In northwest Virginia, Madison and Rappahannock. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bealeton... Opal Viewtown... Rixeyville Cardova... Castleton Alanthus... Boston Jeffersonton... Woodville Slate Mills... Turnbull - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Botetourt, City of Radford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...PULASKI...GILES...SOUTHERN CRAIG...SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE...BOTETOURT AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nace to Walton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Radford Pulaski and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Botetourt, City of Radford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; City of Radford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN PULASKI...SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG SOUTHWESTERN ROCKBRIDGE...SOUTHERN BOTETOURT AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 815 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blue Ridge to Christiansburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Radford Vinton and Buchanan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Culpeper; Fauquier; King George; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR STAFFORD...KING GEORGE...EAST CENTRAL ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...EASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Potomac Creek to Spotsylvania, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Stafford, Fredericksburg, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Potomac Creek, Nanjemoy Creek, Aquia Creek, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Falmouth, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Potomac Beach, Weedonville, Roseville, Ninde, Garrisonville, Locust Grove and Ramoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

