Nyberg: America’s first hydro-powered distillery coming to Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is soon to be home to America’s first hydro-powered distillery. The one-of-a-kind libation library will be located in East Hartford at the Hochman River Falls in the Burnside Village.

Tonight News 8 met with Tomas Nenortas, the founder of Moxi on the Rocks.

Nenortas developed the concept for the facility after he visited some land in East Hartford and fell in love with the property. He knew he wanted to create something special and developed the idea to create America’s first hydro-powered distillery.

Nenortas’ family had previously created their own liquor company using recipes from their Lithuanian grandparents who came to Hartford after World War II.

Nenortas is anticipating a two-year construction project due to the complexities of the site. The location had a water turbine system that was operating up until 1976.

“We’re working with a turbine manufacturer in Mansfield Hollow here in Connecticut, to put in the new technology the infrastructure that’s needed to be built to bring this 70,000-square-foot building off the grid and produce energy for our tasting room and distillery,” said Norton.

The destination will also be partnering with salt farmers to create meat and cheese dishes.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

