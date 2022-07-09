ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadie Sink Stuns In Summer Floral Dress As She Walks Through NYC: Photos

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIwSt_0gZcXhw000
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Stranger ThingsSadie Sink has left her jeans and tee combo in the Upside Down! The 20-year-old actress arrived in New York City for an appearance on the Today show on July 6 looking flirty and feminine in a red and beige midi dress from Miu Miu. The flowy dress had a floral design covering it and featured a white collar around her neckline. She accessorized with white pointed-toe heels and opted for a no-makeup look. She wore her signature orange hair in loose curls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCe6r_0gZcXhw000
Sadie Sink steps out of her transportation in New York City as she continues the ‘Stranger Things’ press tour (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Sadie appeared on the Today show to talk with Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Justin Sylvester about all things Stranger Things, as the hit Netflix series’ second half of its fourth season dropped on July 1. Sadie plays Max, who joined the cast in the show’s sophomore season, and she admitted she was a huge fan of the show before being cast. “I watched Season 1 in like a day. I was a huge fan. So even though I know what happens in the show, I still watch it. I’m like so excited to watch it every year,” she gushed.

In the newest season of Stranger Things, Max has been cursed by Vecna, who seemingly runs the entire world of the Upside Down and uses his powers for evil. The only way she can beat the curse is to blast Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” into her ears. While the song became a born-again hit since the season’s release, Sadie revealed the songs she would choose in real life: “August” by Taylor Swift or “Instant Crush” by Daft Punk.

During the interview, Sadie spoke about what it was like to work with Taylor for her “All Too Well” short film, which debuted in Nov. 2021. “I didn’t think it was real at first,” Sink recalled with a huge grin on her face. “I guess she was a fan of the show and then had me in mind for the ‘All Too Well’ video, and she reached out, and I was like, ‘Of course I’ll do it.’” She added, “She’s such a grounded, genuine person. So to have someone like that that I can look up to, it’s really important.”

The Fear Street actress had nothing but flattering things to say about co-star Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, as well. After Hoda brought up the fact that Winona compared her to a “young Meryl Streep,” she blushed and humbly replied, “That’s too big of a comparison to make, I think. But Winona, she’s incredible.” She continued, “And she’s so amazing to work with and to have as kind of like a role model for us kids, so to hear her supporting us, the show, that way means a lot.”

Comments / 0

 

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

