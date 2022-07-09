ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Golden Wildfire Chapter 11 - The Sword Swings Wide

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorn Pages of a Story: On a table near the entrance of the Infirmary. Claude: Ask about the Empire. Raphael: Ask if he got anything out of it. Lysithea: Agree that the ship swayed a lot. Marianne: Comfort her. Holst: Ask about Margrave Edmund’s business. Linhardt: Tell him...

www.ign.com

IGN

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 9 - Unrest in Enbarr

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Scarlet Blaze Chapter 9. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Company of Heroes 3 - N. Africa Campaign Preview

We took a deep-dive hands-on with Company of Heroes 3's North Africa campaign and found it to be deep, engaging, and wholly unique from the Mediterranean Theater. Previewed by Leana Hafer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
ohmymag.co.uk

These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
SCIENCE
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Mortuary Assistant - Live Action Trailer

Enjoy this '80s-tastic live-action trailer for The Mortuary Assistant, the upcoming supernatural horror game that casts you as an apprentice at a mortuary where things, of course, go horribly wrong. The Mortuary Assistant will be released on August 2 for PC.
IGN

One Piece and Dragon Ball Fans Clash Over Controversial Take on Luffy vs. Goku

One Piece and Dragon Ball are two of the largest shonen anime franchises and as such, they have large fandoms. These fandoms also regularly engage in a war of words over which character from the two series is the strongest. A new debate has sparked between the two fandoms again, and this time the main point of contention is Luffy and Goku’s signature moves.
COMICS
IGN

Valley of the Dead Review

Valley of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix. I’ve seen zombies tear through World War II (Overlord), interrupt the American Civil War (Exit Humanity), and now I’ve seen them invade the Spanish Civil War thanks to Alberto de Toro and Javier Ruiz Caldera’s Valley of the Dead. There’s no connection to Zack Snyder’s ongoing Army of the Dead franchise; rather, Netflix’s import draws influence from John Carpenter’s horror catalog, according to its filmmakers. Another maniac plays god, reanimates corpses, and threatens humanity with an undead apocalypse like we’ve seen over and over, except this time there’s European cultural context to liven one more by-the-books zombie thriller.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IGN

Clanfolk - Launch Trailer

Can you survive the harsh Scottish elements and even harsher medieval life? Clanfolk, the new Scottish life sim, tasks you with trying to endure year after year and generation after generation. If you liked Rimworld, you'll want to check this out. Clanfolk launches on Steam on July 14.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RimWorld Console Edition - Meet The Storytellers Trailer

Meet the AI-driven, intelligent Storytellers--Cassandra Classic, Phoebe Chillax, and Randy Random--in this latest trailer for RimWorld Console Edition, and learn about their characteristics and how these storytellers will challenge you in this simulation game. RimWorld Console Edition launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 29, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Girl in the Picture’: Were Michael Hughes’ Remains Ever Found, Is Frank Floyd Still Alive and More Unanswered Questions

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Girl in the Picture,” streaming now on Netflix. Netflix’s true-crime documentary “Girl in the Picture” has quickly captivated audiences with the layered and tragic story of Suzanne Sevakis, who was abducted as a child by Frank Floyd, and raised as his daughter. He sexually abused her, and forced her to marry him — and then she was killed in what Floyd claims was a hit-and-run accident in 1990. She was just 20 years old at the time of her death.
MOVIES
IGN

Frenzy Virus

Frenzy Virus is an ailment status effect introduced to MH Rise:Sunbreak, though it has appeared in previous Monster Hunter titles as it's connected to a specific monster. This page details what the Frenzy Virus is, and how to cure it. What is the Frenzy Virus?. The Frenzy Virus ailment is...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get Ready for The UK Heatwave: These Fans Are On Sale for Prime Day

We're well in to July now, and the two weeks of sunshine that qualify as summer in the UK have arrived. It is finally time, as is traditional, to announce that it is officially too hot. Temperatures are absolutely soaring across the country right now and you need to find a way to beat the heat.
SHOPPING
IGN

Outfit Voucher Plus

Outfit Voucher Plus (or Outfit Voucher+) is a new material used for crating layered armor in MH Rise: Sunbreak. This page contains information on how to obtain Outfit Voucher+ so you can unlock new Sunbreak Master Rank Layered Armor. How to Get Outfit Voucher+. Outfit Voucher+ can only be obtained...
VIDEO GAMES

