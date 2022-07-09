ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona says "personhood" abortion law can't lead to charges

By Bob Christie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGeyh_0gZcVlxy00

An attorney with the Arizona attorney general's office told a judge Friday that a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can't be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers.

The comment from Assistant Solicitor General Kate Sawyer came during a hearing where attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group representing abortion providers were seeking an injunction blocking the law.

They said abortion providers are worried that prosecutors will bring charges for crimes like assault and child abuse under the law, which U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes declined to block last year.

That decision came before the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that said women have a right to seek an abortion.

The battle over Arizona’s “personhood” law — one of several in Republican-led states that aim to grant all rights to pre-born children -- is playing out despite all abortions being halted in the state. Arizona providers stopped providing the procedure because of concerns that a pre-1901 law that bans all abortions may now be enforceable, as Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declared on June 29.

That law has been blocked since 1973, but Brnovich has vowed to go to court to remove that injunction.

Attorney Jessica Leah Sklarsky of the Center for Reproductive Rights urged Rayes to block the personhood law, arguing it is unconstitutionally vague on several fronts. One is because it says unborn children should be “acknowledged" to have all rights, and another is because it is unclear how it can be reconciled with criminal laws.

“Both of these flaws independently create all of the problems that the vagueness doctrine is intended to prevent,” Sklarsky told Rayes.

She also noted that the attorney general said in their legal papers that it's “anyone's guess” how state judges might apply the law.

But Sawyer said the law does not affect the definitions of a person in criminal statutes, and urged Rayes to reject the abortion providers' request that he block the personhood law.

“There's no indication on the face of the statute ... that it is meant to create new crimes,” Sawyer said. “In Attorney General Brnovich's position, the interpretation policies (do) not make any of these applicable to abortion.”

If they really are worried about possible enforcement, they should instead go to state court and request a declaratory judgment saying the personhood law does not allow criminal charges to be filed, Sawyer said,

“Plaintiff's are not left without recourse here,” Sawyer said.

Rayes, while not indicating how he may rule, seemed perturbed by that answer.

“So you're saying," Rayes said, "the way for defendants to address their fear that because its anyone's guess they might be prosecuted, they can eliminate that," by hiring a lawyer and filing a lawsuit.

Rayes did not say when he would issue a ruling.

He also will have to reexamine another part of that law that he did agree to block last year . That portion of the 2021 law allows prosecutors bring felony charges against doctors who knowingly terminate pregnancies solely because the fetuses have a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The Supreme Court last week acted on a request by Brnovich to lift that injunction, and sent it back to Rayes to review in light of its decision to overturn the Roe decision.

States now have wide-ranging rights to limit abortion, and many laws limiting or blocking all abortions that were previously blocked can now be enforced. That has led to battles in many states over which laws are now enforceable .

Arizona is in that position, with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey saying a ban on abortions after 15 weeks that he signed in March takes precedence over the pre-1901 law Brnovich said in in effect .

There were just over 13,000 abortions in Arizona in 2020, according to the most recent report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those, fewer than 650 were performed after 15 weeks of gestation

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Judge places new ban on Utah’s abortion law until Planned Parenthood lawsuit is settled

A Utah judge granted a more extensive ban on Utah's abortion trigger law Monday while a lawsuit against the law from Planned Parenthood moves through the court. Third District Judge Andrew Stone issued a preliminary injunction and said Planned Parenthood successfully showed that women who are seeking abortions may be harmed by seeking treatment out of the state or resorting to unsafe means.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Trump rally ups the stakes in proxy fight with Arizona governor

Donald Trump will travel to Arizona later this month to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, escalating an emerging proxy fight between the former president and Gov. Doug Ducey, who has endorsed a rival GOP candidate. Trump’s Saturday rally in Prescott Valley, which was announced Monday night, comes ahead...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Republican Kari Lake uses false claims about 2020 as basis for Arizona Governor's Office bid

Inside the cavernous sanctuary of a West Valley megachurch, one year to the day after the November 2020 election, Kari Lake preached to her congregation. The gospel was election reform — and a false claim that Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the presidential contest two years ago. It was followed by a recorded message from Trump himself, endorsing Lake in her bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Newsweek

Arizona Pushes to Treat Embryos and Fertilized Eggs as People

An Arizona law that would grant personhood to fetuses, embryos and fertilized human eggs will be challenged in federal court on Friday as opponents seek to prevent abortion restrictions in the state. The Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona are among the groups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Assistant Solicitor#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pinal County to send supplementary ballots after nearly 63K early ballots went to voters with errors

Pinal County officials said Friday that they will be mailing supplementary ballots with city and town races after an estimated 63,000 early ballots with errors were sent to voters ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election. Ballots in Superior, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Eloy and Mammoth, as well as the Pinal County portions of Apache Junction and Queen...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy