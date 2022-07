LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man is accused of holding a woman down and choking her with his hand and a pillow during a domestic incident on Saturday. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Jamison Cohick allegedly help the woman down on a bed to keep her from leaving and put his hand on her neck and then a pillow over her face to stop her from screaming.

