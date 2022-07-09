ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Georgia man accused of choking small dog, tossing it to German Shepherd in front of child

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7bHo_0gZcSl4b00
Animal cruelty A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Photographer:Ireneusz Skorupa; Ireneusz Skorupa-Ericsphotography/Getty Images)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDmid_0gZcSl4b00
Animal cruelty charges A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Polk County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office)

According to WSB-TV, Andrew Phillip Compton is accused of choking a small dog and throwing it toward an aggressive German Shepherd.

Police confirmed that the Shepherd mauled the smaller dog, leaving it badly injured, the TV station reported.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Compton is also facing a first-degree cruelty to children charge because the abuse occurred in front of a child, WSB reported.

Anyone who knows where Compton is or has more information is asked to call police at 770-748-3400.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
thedallasnewera.com

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust

DEA, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Haralson Task Force make Huge Meth and Gun Bust at 89 Paces Lakes Point Road in Dallas. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force (HPDTF) executed a search warrant at 89 Paces Lakes Point Dallas, GA 30157. This search warrant was executed following a brief investigation that led Agents to believe this location was being utilized for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine. Agents with the DEA made contact with Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya at the residence and Agents with the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
DALLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#West Georgia#Animal Cruelty#German#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Spalding County after triple arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested and a shelter in place has been lifted in Spalding County, police said. Neighbors near or around Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County were asked to shelter in place Sunday afternoon as several members of law enforcement flood the area.
CBS 46

2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot. Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady. According...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Arrest Three on Drug Charges

Cherokee County authorities arrested three on drug charges Sunday. All three were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – those taken into custody included Levi Wigley, age 23 and John Griggs, age 36 – both from Ft Payne, and Ashley Gibson, 24 of Valley Head.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Marleiha Williams, 14, of Jonesboro, is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’02" in height and weighs 115bs. Marleiha was last seen wearing a...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Woman Claims Lost Child Who Wasn't Hers

Motherly instinct was possibly the one thing standing between a child being abducted at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday night. According to WSB-TV, a woman who was at the park attending the annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration fireworks event found a three-year-old boy who had been separated from his family during a storm that happened in the area. Kelly Pittman was trying to help the child, and asked him what his mothers name was.
ATLANTA, GA
wevv.com

115 gallons of liquid meth, crystal meth and guns seized worth $2.5 million

DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) -- A 43-year-old Dallas man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents seized 115 gallons of liquid methamphetamine and nearly 9 lbs of crystal methamphetamine that officials say has the potential street value of more than $2.5 million. Officials say DEA, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office...
DALLAS, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
115K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy