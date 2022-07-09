Doña Ana County offering sandbags to residents for monsoon season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County is giving out empty sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding from monsoon rains. Each household is allowed up to 25 empty bags but in flood-prone areas, up to 50 per household will be provided.

County officials recommend filling sandbags close to where they will be used. They also recommend that sandbags be filled with clean soil or soil. While yard dirt can be issued, they say it is not ideal if it contains debris that could puncture the bag. They say good sources of sand are designated sand piles near some Doña Ana County fire stations and from arroyos.

Locations where sandbags can be picked up:

Office of Emergency Management – Friday, July 8 and Monday, July 11, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1170 N. Solano Dr. Las Cruces, NM

La Union (next to the fire station) – Saturday, July 16, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., 350 Telles St.

Hatch Fire Department (by appointment only) – 207 Franklin St., Hatch, NM

Radium Springs Community Center – M-F, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 12060 Lindbeck Rd., Las Cruces, NM

Doña Ana Fire Station – M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 601 E. Doña Ana School Rd., Doña Ana, NM

Mesquite Community Resource Center – M-F, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 129 Tawa Ave, Mesquite, NM

Anthony Fire Station – M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1055 E. O’Hara Rd., Anthony, NM

Chaparral Fire Station – M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 500 E. Lisa Dr. Chapparal, NM

Sunland Park Fire Department, M-F, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 1030 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM

