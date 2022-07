JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, July 16th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in racing action for Kids Race Night and the INEX Legends Car Special for $500 to WIN sponsored by First Community Credit Union (FCCU) and Dakota Central! We had an awesome night last week Saturday to start the Dakota Classic Mod Tour, and we are super excited for more racing action this Saturday and ready for Kids Night! Race fans, you don’t want to miss Saturday night as we will have several giveaways for our junior race fans.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO