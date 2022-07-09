WWNY Learning the physics of roller coasters

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.

SACKETS HARBOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO