Watertown, NY

WWNY Learning the physics of roller coasters

wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWNY Skateboarders hoping for new skate park in Watertown....

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

City golf tournament: A tale of 2 champs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Tournament continued Monday at the Watertown Golf Club with second-round match play. It was a tale of two former champions, one successful in the second round and one, not so much. Eight-time champion John Bufalini took on talented golfer Sam Cavallario.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown passed away on June 23rd, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Bruce was born on January 10th, 1956 in Watertown the son of Evelyn and Charles Boynton. He is survived by his son Brady, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Live at the Fair on 7 News At Noon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair got underway Tuesday and Emily Griffin reported live from there during our 7 News At Noon broadcast. She spoke with Kirsten Widrick from Chaumont, who had with her 1-year-old Daybreak, who’s going to compete in contests Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

JCC offers access and opportunity programs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students who might need a little extra support can find it at Jefferson Community College. EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson talked about the college’s Access and Opportunity Programs. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Students have access to tutoring, financial...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Noon Rotary accepting photos for 2024 calendar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2024. Member Jeremiah Papineau explained that the contest is open to students grades 6-12 in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell

SOUTH RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while under the care of her husband Don, loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care. Clara was born April 27, 1938 in Heuvelton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard...
RUSSELL, NY
wwnytv.com

Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Kathy J. Mullin, 51, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kathy J. Mullin passed away at her home on Monday, July 11th. She was 51 years old. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 14th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
MANNSVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of County Rt. 37, Watertown, NY, passed away July 10, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1958, in Wythelville, Virginia, son of Walter H. and Rachel (Fisher) Bishop, and he attended Watertown High School. He...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018. Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Mostly sunny in most places

(WWNY) - It’s going to be hot this afternoon, but a strong breeze should make it feel decently comfortable. Jefferson County will have dry, mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Occasional showers could crop up in some spots in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. It will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County Fair this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair week in Jefferson County. Aerialist Lyric Wallenda, who performs in the Circus Incredible show, and fair president Bob Simpson gave us a look at just some of the things you can see there. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

CAPC welcomes newcomer Craig Cashman into CEO position

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s Community Action Planning Council. Now, the position will be filled by Craig Cashman. He’s a newcomer to CAPC, but has worked in similar community action agencies for the past 30 years.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of State Highway 58, passed away Monday morning, July 11, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
GOUVERNEUR, NY

