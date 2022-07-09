ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWNY Skateboarders hoping for new skate park in Watertown

wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWNY LeRay Highway Department unveils new facility. WWNY...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Big bass at Massena event

Brad Paradis of Ogdensburg finished 8th out of 90 pro boaters, finishing in the money at the recent Major League Fishing - Phoenix Bass Fishing League event out of Massena on the St. Lawrence River, July 9. Paradis brought a five-fish limit of smallmouth to the scales weighing 20 lbs., 14 oz. for the top 10 finish. The first place winner was Gary Miller of Stouffville, Ont. See story here. Photo Provided by Brad Paradis.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

City golf tournament: A tale of 2 champs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Tournament continued Monday at the Watertown Golf Club with second-round match play. It was a tale of two former champions, one successful in the second round and one, not so much. Eight-time champion John Bufalini took on talented golfer Sam Cavallario.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Noon Rotary accepting photos for 2024 calendar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2024. Member Jeremiah Papineau explained that the contest is open to students grades 6-12 in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Watertown#Skateboarders#Sports
wwnytv.com

Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown passed away on June 23rd, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Bruce was born on January 10th, 1956 in Watertown the son of Evelyn and Charles Boynton. He is survived by his son Brady, and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County Fair this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair week in Jefferson County. Aerialist Lyric Wallenda, who performs in the Circus Incredible show, and fair president Bob Simpson gave us a look at just some of the things you can see there. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Live at the Fair on 7 News At Noon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair got underway Tuesday and Emily Griffin reported live from there during our 7 News At Noon broadcast. She spoke with Kirsten Widrick from Chaumont, who had with her 1-year-old Daybreak, who’s going to compete in contests Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fix Flynn pool? Watertown lawmakers consider options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council held a work session to discuss the north side pool on Monday night. A recent study gave two options for rehabbing the Flynn pool and bathhouse. It estimated costs of $2.9 million to repair or $4.1 million to fully replace. Some...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Ready to race in Canton

Hudson Hetu, son of Derek and Morgan Hetu, Canton, is ready to race at the Big Wheel Races held June 30 in Canton. Hudson and his mother have a quick chat before the start of his race. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Anne Marie Seegebarth, 59, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Anne Marie Seegebarth will be 10:00am Saturday, July 23rd at Holy Family Church, Father John Demo officiating. There are no calling hours. Entombment with military honors will follow the mass in Glenwood Mausoleum, Watertown. A reception will be held following the entombment at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018. Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy