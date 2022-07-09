ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sopranos cast lead tributes to ‘truly irreplaceable’ Tony Sirico

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQ4d0_0gZcRHp800

The cast of the Sopranos have led tributes to the “truly irreplaceable” Tony Sirico, who was described as “nothing like his character” in the hit HBO show.

The actor, known for his portrayal of Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died at an assisted living facility in Florida on Friday, aged 79.

Michael Imperioli , who starred as Christopher Moltisanti in the Sopranos, said there was “no one else” like Sirico, who he described as “my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime”.

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known,” he said, sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram.

“I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony.

“I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable.

“I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten.

“Heartbroken today.”

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr Jennifer Melfi on the Sopranos, said she had “a lifetime of memories” with Sirico.

“I adore Tony Sirico,” she wrote, sharing two pictures of the pair together.

“A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents.

“I have a lifetime of memories with Tony— starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond— but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee—I’m still laughing.

“I hope he’s in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my Pal…rest in peace.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler , who played Meadow Soprano, said Sirico was “tough and strong, yet sweet and a real artist” and that she was “lucky to have known” him.

“Oh Tony. I’m so heartbroken. I loved you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have never been able to walk into a room that you were in without you giving me an enormous hug, drenching me in your cologne, and making sure I knew any man that came near me would have to answer to you first.

“You were SUCH a phenomenal actor. Stealing every scene you were in.

“You were tough, and strong, yet sweet and a real artist. There will never ever be anyone like you.

“I feel so lucky to have known you and been loved by you.”

Steve Schirripa, who played the bumbling Bobby Baccalieri on the show, shared a picture of the two on the set of children’s show Sesame Street, with puppets Bert and Ernie.

“Tony Thank You For All The Laughs My Friend Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Sirico’s manager Bob McGowan told the PA news agency: “He was a very loyal client of 25 years and he’s an ex-army vet and always gave to charities.

“He’s a big contributor to the Wounded Warriors and would always go to children’s hospitals.

“He was a great guy, nothing like his character on the Sopranos.”

The Simpsons creator Al Jean joked that, following the recent deaths of other famous mobster actors Ray Liotta and James Caan, the trio would now be having a “sit down in Heaven”.

“RIP the great Tony Sirico,” he said, sharing what appeared to be a cartoonised picture of the actor.

“Having a sitdown with Jimmy and Ray up in Heaven.”

Actor James Urbaniak said: “Tony Sirico got his part and entered the history books.

“Pure hilarity and charisma. RIP, big guy.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Caan Dead: New Hollywood Icon and Beloved ‘Godfather’ and ‘Misery’ Star Was 82

James Caan is dead at the age of 82, his official Twitter feed confirmed on Thursday. “The Godfather” actor shot to superstardom after playing the doomed Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 adaptation of the Mario Puzo novel, but he gained fans across decades. Not many actors could simulate being shot with dozens of bullets in one of the most bloody dramatic scenes from “The Godfather” and also star opposite Barbra Streisand in the musical sequel “Funny Lady” — or be tormented by Kathy Bates in the Stephen King adaptation “Misery.” Or play the curmudgeonly book publisher who finds he’s the father of one of Santa’s workers in “Elf.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed. The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Tony Sirico
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Steve Schirripa
Person
James Caan
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Al Jean
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bert And Ernie#Irreplaceable#Hbo
realitytitbit.com

Small Teen Bigger World's Jasmine Burkitt dies aged 28 as fiancé 'devastated'

Former Small Teen Bigger World star Jasmine Burkitt has passed away at the age of 28, her ‘devastated’ fiancé Lewis Burke has said. Jasmine Emily Wakefield Burkitt first shot to fame after appearing in the BBC four-part documentary series of Small Teen, Bigger World back in 2011. As per The Sun, Jazz was bullied since the age of 13 as she was born with dwarfism.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

741K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy