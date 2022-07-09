ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan District Attorney creates Special Victims Division

By Ayana Harry
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The newly created Special Victims Division within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will focus on sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse cases.

Units within the Special Victims Division will include full-time Assistant D.A.s, as well as investigators, analysts and social workers who will work exclusively on the cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that Executive Assistant D.A. Joyce Smith will lead the Special Victims Division.

“The creation of the Special Victims Division and those who are appointed to lead it, represents how we are prioritizing survivors by dedicating skilled prosecutors and critical resources to this work,” Smith said in a statement.

Enrique de Carvajal
3d ago

He needs this special victims unit because he’ll just release all criminals accused of sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse, all for the sake of equity, i.e., equal misery for all. Somebody has to make the victims silent and this special victims unit will be there to do that.

Stevo
3d ago

I guess his special victims unit will only pertain to people of color being victimized. Don’t see much activity there.

