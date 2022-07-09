Manhattan District Attorney creates Special Victims Division

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The newly created Special Victims Division within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will focus on sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse cases.

Units within the Special Victims Division will include full-time Assistant D.A.s, as well as investigators, analysts and social workers who will work exclusively on the cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that Executive Assistant D.A. Joyce Smith will lead the Special Victims Division.

“The creation of the Special Victims Division and those who are appointed to lead it, represents how we are prioritizing survivors by dedicating skilled prosecutors and critical resources to this work,” Smith said in a statement.

