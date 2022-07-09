ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Residents of senior living complex forced to move

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSnJ5_0gZcR5Jf00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than 30 days, residents of a local senior community must move out of their apartments.

They told FOX13 they received a ‘must vacate letter’ forcing them out of the Mendenwood Apartments.

The tenants, who are 55 and older, are forced to find another place to live, and they have just a few short weeks left.

When FOX13′s Lakiya Scott arrived at the complex on Mt. Moriah, the first thing she saw was the furniture laid out in an alley.

Residents said it was there because they were trying to sell it. They said they don’t have anywhere for it to go since they are being forced to move so fast.

“Oh God, I’ve been devastated, been a little sick ever since then,” Muriel Trenell said.

Trenell said she has lived in the East Memphis senior living apartment complex for the past 16 years.

“It’s going to be really sad when I actually have to leave,” she said.

Just over a month ago, Trenell and dozens of her neighbors received a vacate letter from the owners of the Mendenwood Apartments saying they had a short time to pack their bags and leave the premises.

“We had to get out of here by July 31st,” Trenell said.

The letter dated May 27 cites needed property improvements stating that some renovations need a greater level of attention than anticipated. Signed by Mendenwood Management, the letter goes on to say in part, “to complete some of these repairs it will require that the property be vacated.”

“The timeline on moving, packing, all the things like that, it usually takes 3 to 4 months just to get your stuff, especially when you got a full household of stuff,” said Ernie Lubiani.

“They don’t have a heart,” another resident said.

When FOX13 searched the complex on GPS, the listing showed as ‘permanently closed.’

The vacate letter informed tenants that management would continue to be onsite for assistance through July 31. However, when we stopped by the rental office, one neighbor said it had already closed down, and no one had been there. A notice on the window urged tenants to call a listed number for assistance, but when we called, there was no answer.

“There’s no heart anymore in business like it used to be and it’s very, very upsetting,” Lubiani said. “These are seniors, these are older people.”

With the cost-of-living skyrocketing, residents are trying to figure out how to make ends meet while trying to meet the deadline.

“It’s all the money that you have to have when you move,” Trenell said.

Many are afraid transitioning to their new life won’t be easy.

“The prices of houses, they’re just obscene. They’re not ridiculous, they’re obscene,” Lubiani said. “Right now the housing market is hard so we having a hard time trying to find a location.”

Lubiani has lived in the complex for nearly two years, but due to the cost of housing, will now be forced to move into a crowded three-bedroom space with his daughter.

“Her, her son, her daughter, her husband. It’s pretty well packed in there and two dogs,” he said.

But it’s not just about the cost of living. Many neighbors said that this is a tight-knit community and they feel much like family.

“I love my neighbors,” Susan Myers said. “We’re all very upset that we’re going to have to go to different places and may never see each other again. It’s really a hardship.”

With only a few, short weeks left, tenants are faced with the challenge of packing and moving and being forced to downsize. And with limited help, they’ve had to quickly figure out how to make do.

“That’s all I can do is just pack and leave we’ve got no voice, we just got to leave,” Lubiani said.

One resident said she had a two-bedroom and will be moving into a one-bedroom just to be able to afford somewhere to stay, but even with a downsize it will still be 2-to-3-hundred dollars more than they paid the Mendenwood Apartments.

We tried reaching out to the management to find out more about the upcoming project. We called several numbers but got no answer.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

stand4truth
3d ago

This should be considered elderly abuse and neglect. How unfortunate. Although its private property, the city officials need to engage themselves with this one.

Reply(1)
10
Andrea Creapo
3d ago

They see $$$ not compassion and now they are hiding to avoid conflict because they KNOW in their heart and soul that this is wrong. This is so evil and sad.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Tilth executive director Mia Madison dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mia Madison, the executive director of Memphis Tilth, has died, the organization confirmed. Memphis Tilth is a local nonprofit that promotes economically sustainable and environmentally conscious food. The organization described Madison’s death as a ‘sudden and unexpected loss,’ but did not provide details.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

'Reinvigorating the community' | New mural celebrated at Gooch Park Pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The historic Gooch Park has a new poolside mural thanks to artist Jamond Bullock. Jamond's piece, entitled "Slice," was unveiled by UrbanArt Memphis and Memphis Parks as well as the H.U.G. Neighborhood Park and Friends on Saturday. The UrbanArt commission said that this piece features people...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto opens new building

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto has finally completed its $19 million emergency expansion and renovation project, and the hospital will host a grand opening for its new medical office building Monday, July 11 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto Campus at 10 a.m. According to the hospital, comprehensive cancer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Gps#Housing Market#The Mendenwood Apartments#Mendenwood Management
point2homes.com

6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The most popular nearby apartments are: The Nova, The Edge of Germantown, The Local and Park Estate. Does 6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115 offer parking?. Yes, 6512 Lancer Drive Memphis, TN 38115 has covered parking and off...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
localmemphis.com

'The man for all seasons' | Bobby O'Jay street dedication unveiled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, radio DJ Bobby O'Jay was officially honored on Union Avenue and November 6th Street. Council members voted unanimously in May to dedicate Union Avenue, from Riverside Drive to South Main Street, to the former host of WDIA . Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen spoke at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Memphis-based ‘Chef Flavas’ Headed to Walmart store shelves soon

Hundreds of small business owners all vying for the same prize, to end up on the shelves of one of the world’s biggest retailers. A pair of Memphis chefs sealed the deal during this year’s ‘Open Call’ event by Walmart. Chris Moore has been featured on the Food Network and has cooked for former President Barack Obama. He and his wife, Regina are behind “Chef Flavas.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What is that pink slime in the ice machine?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve probably seen the words “pink slime” on our Restaurant Report Card stories — but what exactly is it?. Biofilm, or pink slime as it’s commonly called, is a frequent sight on ice machines, soda fountains, toilet bowls and as buildup anywhere near water.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Lachad Jackson has been a resident at Bankston Arms Apartments in Tunica, MS, paying his rent at the beginning of each month, he says. During the summer, he says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically fixed within a reasonable time. This year,...
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Bank bandits wanted for burglary, stealing cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers said they are responsible for burglarizing a bank last month. Officers responded to a burglary call on June 25 at First Horizon Bank in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. They said a man and woman broke...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief escapes with puppy worth $5K from Memphis pet store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,000 from a Memphis pet store. Police say the accused thief went to the Petland pet store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area on July 1 and told employees he wanted to look at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy