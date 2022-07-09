Residents of senior living complex forced to move

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than 30 days, residents of a local senior community must move out of their apartments.

They told FOX13 they received a ‘must vacate letter’ forcing them out of the Mendenwood Apartments.

The tenants, who are 55 and older, are forced to find another place to live, and they have just a few short weeks left.

When FOX13′s Lakiya Scott arrived at the complex on Mt. Moriah, the first thing she saw was the furniture laid out in an alley.

Residents said it was there because they were trying to sell it. They said they don’t have anywhere for it to go since they are being forced to move so fast.

“Oh God, I’ve been devastated, been a little sick ever since then,” Muriel Trenell said.

Trenell said she has lived in the East Memphis senior living apartment complex for the past 16 years.

“It’s going to be really sad when I actually have to leave,” she said.

Just over a month ago, Trenell and dozens of her neighbors received a vacate letter from the owners of the Mendenwood Apartments saying they had a short time to pack their bags and leave the premises.

“We had to get out of here by July 31st,” Trenell said.

The letter dated May 27 cites needed property improvements stating that some renovations need a greater level of attention than anticipated. Signed by Mendenwood Management, the letter goes on to say in part, “to complete some of these repairs it will require that the property be vacated.”

“The timeline on moving, packing, all the things like that, it usually takes 3 to 4 months just to get your stuff, especially when you got a full household of stuff,” said Ernie Lubiani.

“They don’t have a heart,” another resident said.

When FOX13 searched the complex on GPS, the listing showed as ‘permanently closed.’

The vacate letter informed tenants that management would continue to be onsite for assistance through July 31. However, when we stopped by the rental office, one neighbor said it had already closed down, and no one had been there. A notice on the window urged tenants to call a listed number for assistance, but when we called, there was no answer.

“There’s no heart anymore in business like it used to be and it’s very, very upsetting,” Lubiani said. “These are seniors, these are older people.”

With the cost-of-living skyrocketing, residents are trying to figure out how to make ends meet while trying to meet the deadline.

“It’s all the money that you have to have when you move,” Trenell said.

Many are afraid transitioning to their new life won’t be easy.

“The prices of houses, they’re just obscene. They’re not ridiculous, they’re obscene,” Lubiani said. “Right now the housing market is hard so we having a hard time trying to find a location.”

Lubiani has lived in the complex for nearly two years, but due to the cost of housing, will now be forced to move into a crowded three-bedroom space with his daughter.

“Her, her son, her daughter, her husband. It’s pretty well packed in there and two dogs,” he said.

But it’s not just about the cost of living. Many neighbors said that this is a tight-knit community and they feel much like family.

“I love my neighbors,” Susan Myers said. “We’re all very upset that we’re going to have to go to different places and may never see each other again. It’s really a hardship.”

With only a few, short weeks left, tenants are faced with the challenge of packing and moving and being forced to downsize. And with limited help, they’ve had to quickly figure out how to make do.

“That’s all I can do is just pack and leave we’ve got no voice, we just got to leave,” Lubiani said.

One resident said she had a two-bedroom and will be moving into a one-bedroom just to be able to afford somewhere to stay, but even with a downsize it will still be 2-to-3-hundred dollars more than they paid the Mendenwood Apartments.

We tried reaching out to the management to find out more about the upcoming project. We called several numbers but got no answer.

