Clemson, SC

Clemson B.O.T. reportedly briefed by AD on realignment

By Pete Yanity
 3 days ago
Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff was to speak to Clemson’s Board Of Trustees on the topic of conference realignment at Friday’s regularly scheduled meeting, according to TigerIllustrated.com.

The website cites ‘someone in position to know’ that Neff was to meet with the board in executive session.

The meeting’s agenda included such a session. The primary topics for the meeting outside of executive session were on matters of tuition and the cemetary.

7 News Sports was unable to get formal confirmation of Neff’s meeting.

The June 30th move by the Big Ten to add Southern Cal and UCLA has led to a number of stories on a new wave of conference realignment, stories that have often included the mention of Clemson among candidates to land elsewhere.

Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
