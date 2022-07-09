Passenger shot on Red Line train, person of interest in custody: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while riding a CTA Red Line train Friday evening, police said.

The passenger was on a southbound train around 6 p.m. in the 0-100 block of W. 69th St. when he was approached by someone who produced a handgun and began firing, police said.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and reported to be in fair condition, authorities said.

A person of interest was identified through CTA cameras and was being questioned by police, officials said.

