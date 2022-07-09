ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

Passenger shot on Red Line train, person of interest in custody: police

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lz3ze_0gZcQLOF00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while riding a CTA Red Line train Friday evening, police said.

The passenger was on a southbound train around 6 p.m. in the 0-100 block of W. 69th St. when he was approached by someone who produced a handgun and began firing, police said.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and reported to be in fair condition, authorities said.

A person of interest was identified through CTA cameras and was being questioned by police, officials said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead in Lawndale triple shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawndale that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Monday night. Police say just before 7:20 p.m., three men were walking in the 1400 block of S. Komensky Ave. when an unknown offender opened fire. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Cta Red Line#W 69th St#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox News

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boystown crime wave leaves 1 carjacked, at least 4 robbed, 1 hospitalized overnight

Chicago police are looking into a two-hour violent crime spree that hit Boystown late Sunday night. According to preliminary police information, one victim was severely beaten, another was carjacked, and at least four street robberies were reported in the Halsted nightlife district. Detectives are questioning two people in connection with two of the robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck caught on video stealing car from right outside Southeast Side auto body shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It would be hard to believe if there weren't video – a tow truck driver was caught stealing a car right from an auto body shop recently. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the owner of an auto repair shop in Chicago's East Side neighborhood said a customer's car was stolen in seconds by the tow truck. The car was lifted from a parking spot in front of Raul's Auto Service, 10558 S. Avenue N. It was all captured on camera. Meanwhile, as De Mar was out front talking to owner Raul Alvarado, he was stopped...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 89, among 3 injured in Little Village fire

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a fire Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a two-story building at 3514 W. Cermak Road, according to fire officials. Firefighters rescued an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman from the building, officials said....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Amber Alert: 15-year-old Antaneya Smith kidnapped in Dolton

DOLTON - An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier in the day in Dolton, Illinois. Around 2:42 p.m., Dolton police say Antaneya Smith was taken by an unknown suspect who was wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.
DOLTON, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy