Passenger shot on Red Line train, person of interest in custody: police
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while riding a CTA Red Line train Friday evening, police said.
The passenger was on a southbound train around 6 p.m. in the 0-100 block of W. 69th St. when he was approached by someone who produced a handgun and began firing, police said.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and reported to be in fair condition, authorities said.
A person of interest was identified through CTA cameras and was being questioned by police, officials said.
