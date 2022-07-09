ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTC approves $6M for unified transit map system throughout Bay Area

By Lucy Fasano
 3 days ago
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission approves a $6 million contract with Applied Wayfinding Inc. to create a unified transit map in the region. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Metropolitan Transportation Commission approves a $6 million contract with Applied Wayfinding Inc. to create a unified transit map in the region.

The goal is to make a coordinated set of maps, signs and transit information for all Bay Area transit locations, the MTC said in a press release.

This project is the first part of a 27-point action plan recommended by the Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force to help MTC for a post-pandemic future, according to the press release. The plan is focused on efficiently connecting customers to public transportation in the Bay Area.

The Seamless Transit Transformation Act written by California Senator Josh Becker helped start the Regional Mapping and Wayfinding initiative. The bill was passed in the Senate and is waiting for Assembly approval.

"This is a barrier to more people using transit - many people won't use transit unless it's easy to understand," Ian Griffiths Co-Founder & Director, Seamless Bay Area told KCBS Radio. "Developing a common wayfinding system is one way we can make the Bay Area's transit system 'seamless' for riders, where separate transit agencies are invisible to the user."

Griffiths said that the nonprofit is happy with MTC for moving forward with the plan to create a common transit wayfinding system.

Sample maps and signs are expected to be ready by early 2024. The wayfinding system is scheduled to be installed starting in 2024 through 2025 at Sonoma County and Solano County transit centers. Other Bay Area counties will follow in 2026.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
