CCSO: 8 dogs seized, two people arrested for animal cruelty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday rescued eight dogs and arrested two Summerville residents for failing to provide the dogs with proper care.

Elonnie Kestral James (18) and Elaine Cheryl Valbert (48) were both charged with ill treatment of animals in connection to a June 22 welfare check at their Summerville property during which deputies discovered dogs in unlivable conditions.

According to affidavits, deputies found eight malnourished dogs on the property, and noted that there was no food or water available.

There was one dog house on the property, but deputies said that it was not accessible to all of the dogs.

One dog had a fractured back leg, which James said had been that way for at least a month.

All of the dogs tested positive for parasites.

Deputies also found a dog skull on the property.

Both women were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

