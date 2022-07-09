Forsyth Farmer’s Market announces new Farm Truck 912 schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fruit and veggie lovers, gear up. Eastern Wharf and the Forsyth Farmers Market are kicking off the summer season with their Farm Truck 912 campaign.

It will be every other Saturday, starting July 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park at Eastern Wharf. The mobile truck will bring local, seasonal fruits, vegetables and agricultural products.

The truck will appear on the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 9, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 23, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 – 4 p.m.

“We are proud to partner with the Forsyth Farmers Market to support our great network of local farmers and purveyors and to share this great resource with our community,” said Ian Smith, principal of Mariner Group. “Through our contribution to the Food Farmacy program we hope to help provide a pathway to better health through increased access to fresh produce and educational resources,”

It is also helping to support the Food Farmacy Program aimed at improving access and affordability to healthier food options for low-income families. It will donate $10,000 to the program.