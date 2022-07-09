ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Georgia man accused of choking small dog, tossing it to German Shepherd in front of child

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HQzD_0gZcOeT000
Animal cruelty A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Photographer:Ireneusz Skorupa; Ireneusz Skorupa-Ericsphotography/Getty Images)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llmVr_0gZcOeT000
Animal cruelty charges A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Polk County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office)

According to WSB-TV, Andrew Phillip Compton is accused of choking a small dog and throwing it toward an aggressive German Shepherd.

Police confirmed that the Shepherd mauled the smaller dog, leaving it badly injured, the TV station reported.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Compton is also facing a first-degree cruelty to children charge because the abuse occurred in front of a child, WSB reported.

Anyone who knows where Compton is or has more information is asked to call police at 770-748-3400.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man found trapped in stove pipe at Georgia Little Caesar’s

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A sticky situation ended with a rescue in Georgia, when a man was pulled from an exhaust pipe above a restaurant. DeKalb County Police Department shared a photo of the rescue with WSB-TV, showing crews cutting a man out of a vent. The vent appears to extend to a large pizza oven.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#West Georgia#Animal Cruelty#German#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Spalding County after triple arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested and a shelter in place has been lifted in Spalding County, police said. Neighbors near or around Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County were asked to shelter in place Sunday afternoon as several members of law enforcement flood the area.
CBS 46

2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot. Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady. According...
COBB COUNTY, GA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy