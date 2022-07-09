Georgia man accused of choking small dog, tossing it to German Shepherd in front of child

Animal cruelty A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help. (Photographer:Ireneusz Skorupa; Ireneusz Skorupa-Ericsphotography/Getty Images)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia man is wanted on animal cruelty charges, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minced no words, releasing a “Wanted” poster on social media seeking the public’s help.

According to WSB-TV, Andrew Phillip Compton is accused of choking a small dog and throwing it toward an aggressive German Shepherd.

Police confirmed that the Shepherd mauled the smaller dog, leaving it badly injured, the TV station reported.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Compton is also facing a first-degree cruelty to children charge because the abuse occurred in front of a child, WSB reported.

Anyone who knows where Compton is or has more information is asked to call police at 770-748-3400.

