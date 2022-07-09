ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Legion baseball drops opening game at Minnesota Gopher Classic

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgj2Y_0gZcO7cO00

Wausau Pilot & Review

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Rosemount (Minn.) used a three-run fifth inning to pull past Wausau Post 10 4-3 in an opening round game at the Gopher Legion Baseball Classic on Friday.

Wausau took a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI triple by Wes Schneider in the first inning.

Rosemount pushed across a run on an error in the second inning before Wausau got it back in the fifth as a sacrifice fly by Cole Osness scored Rasmussen, who had singled earlier in the frame.

Rosemount had four hits and took advantage of another Wausau error in the fifth to pull ahead, and was able to hold on the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs had the potential tying run on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to convert.

Wausau (17-9) will play two games at the tournament on Saturday.

Rosemount (Minn.) 4, Wausau 3

Wausau 200 010 0 – 3 9 3

Rosemount 010 030 x – 4 10 1

WP:

Hartley. LP: Jesse Osness.

SO: J. Osness (5 inn.) 4, Bryce Heil (1 inn.) 1; Hartley 6. BB: J. Osness 0, Heil 2; Hartley 1.

Top hitters: W, Isaiah Piscitello 2×4, run; Wes Schneider 3B, 2 RBI; Dylan Ackermann 2×3. R, Mack 2B; Gonzales 3×3, RBI; Carlson 2×4.

Records: Wausau 17-9; Rosemount not reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball loses twice at Gopher Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Legion baseball team saw its losing streak reach five as it dropped two more games at the Gopher Classic on Sunday. Wausau lost to Moorhead (Minn.) 5-4 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) 8-4 to finish 0-5 at the tournament and fall to 17-13 this season.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Rosemount, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Rosemount, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WJON

Minnesota Beers Win Awards At U.S. Open Beer Championships

OXFORD, OHIO -- A handful of Minnesota breweries won awards Monday at the U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio. Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley was named one of the Top Ten Breweries in the country. Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud won a gold medal for its Drop Forge Milk Stout,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 11, 2022

Dennis R. Rhyner, age 81, of Kronenwetter, WI passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with his wife by his side. Dennis was born on September 23, 1940, to the late Francis and Ellen (Habeck) Rhyner. He married the love of his life, Judith Kettner, on June 1, 1968, in Wausau, WI. They raised their two sons, Jody and Daniel. He enjoyed working as the Grounds Manager for Pine Grove Cemetery for 47 years.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopher#Wausau Legion#Wausau Post#Bulldogs#Rbi#Carlson 2 4
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WausauPilot

All Grand Theater tickets for 2022-2023 season now on sale

WAUSAU – Tickets for individual shows in the Grand Theater’s 2022-2023 season went on sale at 9 a.m. today, July 12. People looking forward to a specific show are encouraged to buy as soon as possible as several titles have proven to be especially popular with season subscribers, The Grand said in a news release.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Family Fun Night to feature chalk art contest

MERRILL – The Chalk It Up chalk art contest will be held in conjunction with Family Fun Night July 13 at Normal Park, 500 N. Center Ave. in Merrill. Check in runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and artists can begin their work as early as 7:45 a.m. End time is 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top artist’s drawing in three categories: youth, adult and community choice.
MERRILL, WI
fox9.com

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota's lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Homes for Independent Living

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Booze & Botany returns for fourth year

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens brings back its favorite event, Booze & Botany, July 21. The event features curated craft cocktail samples and food pairings prepared by local mixologists and chefs. Ingredients come right from the gardens. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hundreds march during abortion rights protest in Wausau

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday in Wausau to voice their opinion on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion, forcing immediate trigger bans in some states. Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban is now in effect, making abortions illegal unless the procedure is necessary to save a patient’s life, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Abortion remains legal in Illinois and Minnesota. In Michigan, the issue could be left up to voters.
WausauPilot

Body discovered in Taylor County ditch

A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning in a ditch near the Black River Bridge in Taylor County, officials confirmed Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Keith Binder, a 48-year-old Medford resident. Police say Binder appears to have died within 24 hours of the discovery, on County Hwy. O in the town of Little Black.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy