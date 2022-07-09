ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovered remains belonged to 'ancient, archaeological Native American child'

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Forensic specialists have identified the decayed human remains found in Disappointment Valley Monday as those of an "ancient, archaeological Native American child," according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

A group found the remains in the Disappointment Valley area in west San Miguel County Monday afternoon and called authorities.

The remains were recently discarded, possibly from a moving vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. It is unclear where the remains came from or why they were disposed.

Deputies have partnered with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to investigate the incident. Federal criminal charges could be filed, the sheriff's office said in a release .

Anyone with information about who might have had possession of the remains is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-728-1911. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

