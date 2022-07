Click here to read the full article. The World Film Festival of Bangkok, which was last held in 2017, is to be revived under new leadership. It will be held in the Thai capital Dec. 2-11, 2022, the Nation newspaper announced. The Nation Group backed the organization of 14 previous editions of the festival. It said that it had appointed Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, better known as Don, as the festival director. The first editions of the festival were led by Kriengsak Silakong, better known as Victor. Victor died of a heart attack in March this year. Don, who is both an experienced festival selector...

