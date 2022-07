TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new inclusivity guide for Leon County Schools still leaves room for improvement, according to Equality Florida. The 15-page guide, approved on June 28, breaks down new policies aimed to help school staff and personnel welcome and support students that identify as LGBTQ+. However, some of the guidelines have generated concerns about the possibility of outing students before they’re ready, as well as the dangers of it.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO