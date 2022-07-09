Victim shot walking into robbery in progress, suffers non-life threatening injuries

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that Monday around 5:45 p.m. authorities at Nashville International Airport were alerted to a suitcase by K-9 Havoc. The suitcase, which came into the airport from a United Airlines flight out of San Francisco, had a bag tag indicating that it belonged to "Turner/Damia," The bag was placed on a baggage carousel where authorities saw a man in red clothing claim the bag and attempt to leave with it. The subject, later identified at Damian Turner by valid Washington identification, was stopped by plain clothes detectives who who showed him their law enforcement credentials and explained their reason for contact before asking Mr. Turner for his permission to search his bag. Mr. Turner initially told detectives that he didn't know the code to open the suitcase but then entered in the correct combination and sated that this wasn't actually his bag and that someone else must have checked it under his name. Mr. Turner was then escorted to a police office along with the suitcase that had his name on it.

