Nashville, TN

Victim shot walking into robbery in progress, suffers non-life threatening injuries

By WZTV
fox17.com
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police received a dispatch call of a shooting near 827 Neelys...

fox17.com

fox17.com

Teen arrested, accused of tossing firework on Metro Police car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) detectives are working to identify a person who used fireworks to commit arson of a police car. The Metro Police vehicle was parked at an off-duty officer's home within the Hermitage Precinct Monday night, according to MNPD. No one was hurt...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating Brick Church Pike shooting

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police investigated a shooting on the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike Tuesday morning. Officers on scene say that one woman suffering from gunshot wounds was found. She is in critical condition. MNPD says that the shooting happened on 1500 block of Hampton...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Woman found shot at gas station in North Nashville

Ally Blake's FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead. A teen has been arrested for setting fire to the patrol vehicle of an off-duty Metro Police officer on Monday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drugs seized after police chase in North Nashville

A woman is behind bars after police say she fled from officers during a traffic stop. Drugs seized after police chase in North Nashville. Woman critically injured in North Nashville shooting. Lincoln Co. animal shelter closing due to lack of …. Honoring Vernon Winfrey. Tennessee GOP ready to do 'what...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

$2,000 in Men's Active Wear Allegedly Shoplifted from Rutherford County Store

Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help in a large shoplifting case that remains under investigation. Authorities report on June 14, 2022, the individuals pictured (above) entered Kohl's at 819 Industrial Boulevard in Smyrna. The duo were in the store between 1:30 P.M. and 2:00 P.M., just enough time to allegedly take approximately $2,000 worth of men's athletic wear, according to Smyrna P-D.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Cocaine found inside Davidson County Jail

Police say several grams of cocaine were found inside the Davidson County Jail. Woman critically injured in North Nashville shooting. Lincoln Co. animal shelter closing due to lack of …. Honoring Vernon Winfrey. Tennessee GOP ready to do 'what needs to be done' …. Metro SUV torched by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff's office: Two shot on I-840 West in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has reported more information in the shooting that shut down a part of Interstate 840 in Rutherford County early Monday morning. The incident occurred on I-840 West at mile marker 47 near Veteran's Parkway and Alma. Captain Todd Sparks commented...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police dog helps find 23 pounds of marijuana at Nashville airport

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that Monday around 5:45 p.m. authorities at Nashville International Airport were alerted to a suitcase by K-9 Havoc. The suitcase, which came into the airport from a United Airlines flight out of San Francisco, had a bag tag indicating that it belonged to "Turner/Damia," The bag was placed on a baggage carousel where authorities saw a man in red clothing claim the bag and attempt to leave with it. The subject, later identified at Damian Turner by valid Washington identification, was stopped by plain clothes detectives who who showed him their law enforcement credentials and explained their reason for contact before asking Mr. Turner for his permission to search his bag. Mr. Turner initially told detectives that he didn't know the code to open the suitcase but then entered in the correct combination and sated that this wasn't actually his bag and that someone else must have checked it under his name. Mr. Turner was then escorted to a police office along with the suitcase that had his name on it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 teens arrested after being caught driving stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Saturday night after being caught driving a car that was taken by gunpoint on Thursday, Metro Police said. Police spotted an unoccupied stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green streets on Saturday night. The car had been stolen at gunpoint Thursday night on Berry Street at North Third Street in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

