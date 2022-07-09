ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Braves Promote Top Pitching Prospect to Gwinnett

By Trent Dickeson
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves made some news today by promoting Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett from Mississippi. Big news for Braves pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok as he was promoted to AAA Gwinnett!. Tarnok is the 7th ranked prospect according to MLB, 10th according to Fangraphs, and 10th according to us here...

