Platteville, WI

Chasity Hubbard

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChasity Marie Hubbard, 16, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from injuries sustained in an...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Virginia L. Dimick

Virginia L. Dimick, 86, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Fern Ellen Nall

Fern Ellen (Karg) Nall went home to her heavenly father Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born August 29, 1951, to Roger and Elaine Karg in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she was raised on the family farm. She met her husband, Tom, at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In their 45 years of marriage, they were blessed with two daughters, Tonya Wershow of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Diana Terrell of Platteville, Wisconsin. Her three grandchildren were the apple of her eye-Melinda Terrell, Dierdre Wershow and Malcolm Wershow. Of great importance to Fern was spending time with family and friends. She and Tom recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal surrounded by many guest from the original vow exchange. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, playing cribbage with her husband Tom, cards with friends, and spending time with her sisters.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Richard Charles Fallis

Richard Fallis passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Marshall, Wisconsin surrounded by family. He had been receiving hospice services at home and had endured fourteen years of health issues. Born in Ottawa, Canada July 11, 1957, he lived a life full of family, broadcasting, politics, sales, faith and...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel 3000

Arnold “Arnie” Morrow

Arnold “Arnie” Morrow, age 51 of Blanchardville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on June 26, 1971, to Mack and Mary (Guinard) Morrow. In 1994, he married his high school sweetheart, Tanya (Batchelor) and started a family, moving to Wisconsin in 2003.
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Platteville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Platteville, WI
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Wendell T. Kraemer

Wendell T. Kraemer, age 81, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 24, 1941 in Plain, WI the son of Sylvester and Mary (Walsh) Kraemer. He farmed for many years and enjoyed hunting. Survivors include his children,...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

John W. Bruehlman

John W. Bruehlman, age 92 of Argyle, WI passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at SSM Health – Monroe Hospital in Monroe, WI. He was born May 23, 1930 in Monticello, WI the son of Gustav and Clara (Bauman) Bruehlman. John lived in Argyle his entire life where he graduated from Argyle High School in 1948. He was united in marriage to JoAnne Isely on March 24, 1956 at Argyle Lutheran Church in Argyle. John contracted Polio at age 6, but that never stopped him from farming. He proudly drove school bus for the Argyle School system for 42 years where he had the privilege to transport generations of families to school and sporting events. He farmed his entire life until retiring in 2012.
ARGYLE, WI
Channel 3000

Gary H. Duren

Gary H. Duren, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a nine month battle with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1952 in Spring Green, WI, the son of Hubert “Sandy” Duren and Arlene (Haas) Duren. Gary graduated from River Valley High School in 1970. He attended UW-La Crosse and UW-Madison. It was in Madison that he met his wife, Nancy (Schultz). They were married on August 31, 1976, and have celebrated 45 years together. Gary worked for UW-Madison as a Financial Specialist until his retirement. He loved to spend time with his family.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Home crashes into guardrail on Grant Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufactured home collided with a guardrail late last week when the semi hauling it swerved to avoid a crash, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office offered new details about the incident, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday as...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Margaret Banker

Margaret Banker, 87, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 6, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. Margaret was born March 20, 1935, the daughter of Rev. Lester and Agnes (Janney) Mathews in Richland Center. She graduated from the Richland Center High School. On April 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Carroll Banker at Peace Church, with her father officiating. They raised seven children on the farm near Rockbridge and in Gillingham where she was involved in the family business, B&B Meat Processing. After they moved to Richland Center, she was a loving daycare provider for many children.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis J. Frautschy

Phyllis J. Frautschy, age 90, of Freeport, formerly of Orangeville and Monroe, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Freeport. Phyllis was born on July 14, 1931 in Dakota, IL, the daughter of Russell and Mary (Walker) Reed. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1949 and was united in marriage to Nathan Frautschy on June 5, 1949 in Afolkey, IL. Phyllis and Nathan farmed in the Orangeville area for many years before moving to Monroe in 1990. She has resided at Liberty Village since 2016. Phyllis was a former member of the Monroe United Methodist Church where she and Nathan served as custodians for several years. The couple also delivered newspapers for the Monroe Times in their retirement years. Her favorite activity was creative arts and crafts which included knitting, crocheting, woodworking, and needlepoint.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Former, current Badgers go head-to-head in B4W charity softball game

MADISON, Wis. — After months of planning, the inaugural Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball game finally arrived. Former and current Badger greats gathered at Warner Park on Saturday night to help give back to the community, while also earning some bragging rights. The event featured a home run derby followed by the softball game itself where it was Team Ingold vs. Team Dekker,
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Illinois man seen in Wisconsin located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been canceled for a missing Illinois man who had been seen in Wisconsin. Authorities said the 84-year-old man had been located around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the man left his home between noon and...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area are imploring people to report suspicious or disturbing activity. Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Symptoms from mild to moderate COVID-19 last about...
MADISON, WI
