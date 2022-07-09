ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless Says He's Rooting For A LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Reunion: "I Think Kyrie Irving Would Be On His Best Behavior With LeBron Because He Grew Up And Wised Up..."

By Nico Martinez
Cover picture for the articleAs Lakers fans worldwide wait for the news of Kyrie Irving's arrival, some have already imagined what such a reunion might look like. Even for notorious LeBron hater Skip Bayless, the possibility of the former teammates linking back up in Southern California is just too exciting to ignore. “I...

