Labor Issues

Retailers, doctors and unions call for Covid leave payment to be brought back as new daily cases surge to 42,000 across Australia and labour shortages continue

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Retail and hospitality leaders around Australia have called for $750 Covid sick-leave payments to be reintroduced, despite the payments costing Aussies $1.9billion.

Labor scrapped the weekly sick-leave payment last week after it accumulated almost $2billion in debt since introduced by the Morrison Government in August 2020.

The Albanese Government followed through on the Coalition's decision to stop the payments at the end of the 2021 to 2022 financial year and said $1trillion national debt and the scrapping of most Covid restrictions meant the payment was no longer beneficial.

Retail and hospitality leaders called for $750 Covid sick-leave payments to be reintroduced to help struggling casual workers who face 'a choice between following public health directions and having no income for a week'

However, with almost 42,000 cases reported on Friday and cases expected to increase through winter, casual hospitality and retail staff said the ending of the payment has come at the worst time possible.

Sydney barista Julian O'Neill said he is still waiting on his Covid sick-leave payment from late June and noted casual staff don't receive paid sick leave but are still subject to a seven-day isolation period.

'A lot of us live week-to-week so if you are sick, and you're not working full time, so you don't get sick leave, you miss out on money for groceries, rent, bills, just life,' he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil said the decision to scrap the payment was 'short-term thinking,' while Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union secretary Steve Murphy warned workers will retaliate.

A Sydney barista said casual hospitality and retail staff 'live week-to-week' and the end of the safety net payment means they don't have 'money for groceries, rent, bills, just life'

'Whatever we need to do to get the attention of the government, we will do,' Murphy said, setting up the movement's first collision course with the new Labor government, while calling on them to stand behind their praise of the pandemic's frontline workers.

Australia still requires positive Covid cases to isolate for seven days, exempting a few key sectors like transport and healthcare.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said Australia is now at a stage 'where we live with community transmission'.

'The requirements for when people need to isolate, and for how long, have been significantly reduced since the payment was introduced,' he said.

Labor scrapped the weekly Covid-leave payment last week after it accumulated almost $2billion in debt since introduced by the Morrison Government in August, 2020

'We inherited a budget with a trillion dollars of debt, so keeping to the plan of letting these payments expire 2.5 years into the pandemic is the responsible thing to do.'

However, Australian Retailers' Association CEO Paul Zahra said the removal of the 'valuable' payment safety net 'comes as staff absences and labour shortages continue to cripple the economy'.

'While a lot of progress has been made in terms of how we live with Covid, we need to strike the right balance where vulnerable people forced out of work continue to be supported,' he said.

In May 780,500 people were working less hours because of sickness, the highest number recorded in five years according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

However, Australian Retailers' Association CEO Paul Zahra said the removal of the 'valuable' payment safety net meant 'vulnerable' workers won't be supported

Pizza chef Fynn Barker said forced isolation without payment as a casual worker means he's 'in a pretty tough spot'.

'Inflation and electricity prices are high, my bills have nearly doubled this month, and rent's gone up as well,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid said the government needs to be clear in either supporting the community through the pandemic or not after extending hospital funding to states and introducing a fourth vaccine dose but cutting the vital payment.

'It's literally a choice between following public health directions and having no income for a week,' he said of casual workers.

PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Labor#The Morrison Government#The Albanese Government
